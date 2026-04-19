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What are the World Cup 2026 kick-off times?

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World Cup 2026 is the biggest international football tournament ever. How will they manage to squeeze it all in?

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (Image credit: Stephanie Scarbrough - Pool/Getty Images)
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The World Cup is nearly here and your easy chair is looking up at you in sweet anticipation of its new summer groove.

World Cup 2026 will be a packed affair with 48 teams taking part in a total of 104 matches between Thursday, June 11 and Sunday, July 19.

World Cup 2026 kick-off times

Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after Argentina&#039;s win over France in Qatar.

Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The extended World Cup format means that the group stage will have four time slots per day rather than the more traditional three, with the schedule further complicated by the sheer geographical size of the host continent.

In truth, no one time zone will be blessed with convenient kick-off times throughout the tournament. Even in the United States, Canada and Mexico, some kick-off times threaten an epidemic of heavy eyelids.

World Cup 2026 will have no fewer than 13 different kick-off times, ranging from 5:00pm to 5:00pm for viewers tuning in on British Summer T