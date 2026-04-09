World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on BST time

World Cup 2026 is the biggest-ever international football tournament by far, with 48 teams playing in 104 matches across the vast continent of North and Central America in June and July.

World Cup 2026 will obviously be an organisational behemoth for the officials and committees tasked with making it happen, but fans planning to take in as much of it as possible face a significant task of their own.

With World Cup fixtures taking place between June 11 and July 19 across no fewer than 13 different kick-off times, knowing what's happening and when will be anything but straightforward.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

Simply download, unzip and import.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.