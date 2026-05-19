How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for FREE: Live streams for Battle of the Bridge with a difference

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur today as London rivals meet with very different aims, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

After a torrid season, Tottenham Hotspur are so nearly safe. Newcastle United's win over West Ham United on Sunday and a vast chasm of goal difference mean that Spurs need a single point from their last two games to avoid relegation.

Roberto De Zerbi didn't have to do much, in the end. West Ham have been scrapping but they fell away down the home straight. It simply has to be a new start for the North London side.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free? Yes! In the US, NBCSN is broadcasting Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur. It is available to watch through YouTube TV, which is currently offering a 10-day free trial. Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your YouTube TV free trial from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

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📺 Stream Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be shown live in the United States on NBCSN which is available via multiple cord-cutters. You can also stream the game on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week, including Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League preview

Spurs start tonight's match two points above West Ham with a game in hand, and one of them will be relegated. The Hammers are clear favourites for the drop now and even a draw in either of Spurs' remaining matches would make sure of it.

For the record, West Ham host Leeds United on the last day and Spurs, if they need it, will get a crack at home against Everton to claim the last point or three they require to secure their Premier League status.

Since De Zerbi was appointed at the end of March, Spurs have played five matches and collected eight of their 38 points, winning twice and losing just once. It's not spectacular but it's probably enough.

Thomas Frank, De Zerbi's predecessor's predecessor, was in charge when Chelsea visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and came away with a 1-0 win courtesy of Joao Pedro's third Premier League goal of the season.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

The Blues won't end the season with much more satisfaction than their London rivals. With two games left and six points to play for, Chelsea will have to settle for a bitter flavour of European football at best even if they beat Spurs and Sunderland.

Yet there will be some optimism around Stamford Bridge as the season comes to an end. Chelsea confirmed on Sunday that former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has been appointed as Liam Rosenior's permanent replacement.

Chelsea fans will hope that their new manager can turn an expensively assembled squad into more than the sum of its parts on the pitch. They certainly need a steady hand who can extract from them their full potential over the course of a season.

That's a matter for July onwards. For now, it's up to Callum MacFarlane to find a response to FA Cup final disappointment and scratch whatever he can from another wacky season in West London.

See also ► Xabi Alonso's first transfer decision revealed, with star in talks to leave

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea would love nothing more than to drop Spurs back in it but the visitors are one big game away from safety. This could be it.