How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea for FREE: Live streams for Premier League final day meeting on Wearside

Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea today as Calum McFarlane takes charge of his final Blues game, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Chelsea key information • Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia), Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

As the Championship play-offs rumble along to their overshadowed conclusion, last season's winners are showing the way.

Sunderland are in the mix for a European place on the last day of their first season back in the Premier League. They start the day on the outside looking in but it's a funny old game.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Team News

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Geertruida, Mukiele, O'Nien, Mandova, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Alderete, Cirkin, Mayenda, Rigg, Diarra, Traore, Isador, Ta Bi

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella, Palmer, Neto, Joao Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, James, Derry, Essugo, Santos, Garnacho, Delap

Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Sunderland vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Sunderland vs Chelsea

Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea in the UK

Sunderland vs Chelsea will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports+.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has had no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea in the US

Sunderland vs Chelsea will be shown live in the United States on Peacock Premium.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport shows every Premier League game, including Sunderland vs Chelsea. It costs $20 to add Stan Sport to a base Stan plan (which starts at $12), so fans in Oz have it very good indeed!

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

The limit of both Sunderland's and Chelsea's ambitions this afternoon is seventh place, a leap of three spots for the Black Cats or one place for their visitors to Wearside.

Irrespective of Aston Villa's final position, seventh place will be enough for the Europa League and eighth takes the team in question into the Conference League. Brighton & Hove Albion are seventh at the start of play and take on Manchester United in their last game.

Sunderland are bottom of the top half but would move above Chelsea with a win. That's when Brighton and Brentford, whose game against Liverpool impacts the number of Champions League places, come into play.

It'll all be very straightforward at six o'clock.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Europa League or Conference League qualification would be a remarkable achievement for Sunderland after the six promoted teams before them all suffered relegation.

Chelsea might see things rather differently, yet failing to achieve anything from this point doesn't bear thinking about. The Blues were on a seven-match winless run before Tuesday's win over Tottenham Hotspur, losing the first six.

Regis Le Bris and Sunderland are unbeaten in three games and won 3-1 against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last time out. This is no sure thing for Chelsea but the Londoners will want to give Xabi Alonso something to work with from July.

See also ► New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso's first transfer decision revealed, with star in talks to leave: report

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-2 Chelsea

The Blues won't end the season happy regardless but news from the Amex Stadium could be absorbed with interest.