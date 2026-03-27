Last minute chance to secure our exclusive Nord VPN streaming deal TODAY to avoid UEFA Champions League quarter-final disappointment

The 2025/26 Champions League has whittled its way down to eight teams, with the quarter-finals of the competition set to deliver yet more compelling drama and excitement as that octet bid to be crowned champions of Europe.

Over two legs to be played in April, Liverpool will face PSG, Arsenal take on Sporting, Barcelona go head-to-head with LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid, and there's a titanic clash between two of the world's biggest clubs as Real Madrid meet Bayern Munich - so, make sure you don't miss any of the action by sorting yourself out with a great deal on NordVPN.

Not only can you get up to 73% off NordVPN, but you can also score an Amazon.co.uk Gift Card and an exclusive 4 months extra free!

Save with NordVPN now Get the world's best VPN, according to TechRadar, for a knockdown price. It's unrivalled when it comes to unblocking streaming services, and its security credentials are top of the table. The Deal: Get up to 77% off NordVPN + an Amazon.co.uk Gift Card + Exclusive 4 months Extra free!

For football fans on the move, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an essential part of the matchday kit. Disguising your device’s digital location allows you to bypass the geo-restrictions often found on streaming platforms. This means you can tune into your usual home broadcasters like Sky Sports, TNT Sports, or Peacock, even if you’re travelling abroad for work or a holiday.

Be quick because only until Saturday, 28th March 23:59 BST can you get up to 77% off ¹ NordVPN plus an Amazon.co.uk Gift Card as well as an exclusive 4 months extra free! If you're in the US, that works out from $2.91 per month, while in the UK it's a bargain £2.22 per month, including your four extra months, plus your Amazon gift card.

Stream football to your heart's content with Nord VPN (Image credit: EE)

Our colleagues at TechRadar know all there is to know about VPNs and only last month they declared that NordVPN is still 'the pinnacle' of VPNS.

They noted: "NordVPN is a standout product. It's unrivalled as a gaming and streaming VPN, and has security standards that leave little to worry about – both now and in the future."

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