How to watch Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Free Champions League stream info for huge all-Spanish clash
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet for the fifth time this season
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Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid today as the La Liga sides do battle in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
- Date: Wednesday 08 April 2026
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
- FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Play (Ireland)
- Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
Two of Spain's giants face off on Wednesday evening at the Nou Camp as their fabled rivalry spills over into Europe.
Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in La Liga at the weekend, but will that count for anything as they bid to gain a first-leg advantage against Diego Simeone's side.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for FREE
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid is available for free via Virgin Media Play in Ireland.
Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for FREE on Virgin Media in Ireland
In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show two Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid. All you need is a simple account, and you'll be good to go – no subscription required.