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How to watch Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Free Champions League stream info for huge all-Spanish clash

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Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet for the fifth time this season

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faced off over the weekend in La Liga
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faced off over the weekend in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid today as the La Liga sides do battle in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid key information

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in La Liga at the weekend, but will that count for anything as they bid to gain a first-leg advantage against Diego Simeone's side.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for FREE

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid is available for free via Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for FREE on Virgin Media in Ireland

Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for FREE on Virgin Media in Ireland

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show two Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid. All you need is a simple account, and you'll be good to go – no subscription required.