Is Crystal Palace vs Brighton on TV? Live streams, preview for Premier League derby

Watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton as the two rivals meet in the Premier League at Selhurst Park today, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV coverage around the world.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton key information • Date: Sunday, 9 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Two of the Premier League’s most enjoyable sides to watch meet in what should be an entertaining encounter in south London.

Palace come into the game fresh off the back of wins over Liverpool and Brentford, scoring five goals in the process and conceding none.

They’ve also got a strong home record against Brighton, having won five and drawn one of the last six meetings between the clubs at Selhurst Park.

With Palace also unbeaten at home this season, it looks a tough test for the Seagulls who arrive in good form having thumped Leeds 3-0 last time out.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Palace vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Premier League preview

With just two defeats in 10 league games and 16 points on the board, it’s been a strong start to the campaign for Palace. Nine points better off than they were at this stage last season, it’s their best start to a top-flight campaign since 1991-92.

What makes this even more impressive is that Palace have excelled despite losing Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the summer. The England attacker has barely been missed, thanks in large to the continued excellent form of Ismaela Sarr and Jean-Phillippe Mateta.

The duo have contributed nine league goals and continue to be a handful for even the most well-disciplined defences. Captain Marc Guéhi has also been immense at the back, despite missing out on a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Brighton also lost one of their most effective forwards in João Pedro but have been able to rely on veteran striker Danny Welbeck. The 34-year-old has six goals in 10 league appearances, with manager Fabian Hürzeler even suggesting the forward should be recalled by England.

Midfielder Diego Gomez also demonstrated his quality last time out with a double against Leeds, while Brighton kept just their second clean sheet in 22 games.

They’ll certainly need to be at their best defensively if they hope to keep out Palace, but will be confident of creating plenty of chances, having had 15 shots in the loss to Manchester United 17 in the defeat to Arsenal and 14 in the win over Leeds.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 3-1 Brighton

FourFourTwo is predicting that Palace will claim another derby win in an entertaining match.