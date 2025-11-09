How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, preview for heavyweight Premier League clash

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in a pivotal clash between two Premier League giants, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Despite it being so early in the season, this already feels like a huge game for both sides, especially with Arsenal looking so strong.

City enter the weekend six points behind the league leaders and will hope that a victory over Liverpool will ensure they remain the closest challengers.

Despite losing four league games in a row, Arne Slot’s side are just one point further back and appear to have addressed some of their defensive issues over the last week.

However, the Reds defence will be severely tested at the Etihad with Erling Haaland in scintillating form, having scored 13 Premier League goals in just 10 games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch City vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is there a Manchester City vs Liverpool free live stream?

You can watch City vs Liverpool for free in Azerbaijan on Idman TV, with the game going out live on TV and the Idman TV website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

There are no other dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Sunday but you will be able to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. You can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our office-mates at TechRadar love Proton VPN for its ability to unblock streaming services, its extensive security credentials, and, especially right now, its price.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the UK

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports customers can stream the game via Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app. Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT after a flurry of 2pm Premier League kick-offs.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the US

USA Network has the exclusive rights to show Manchester City vs Liverpool in the United States.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

FourFourTwo is predicting that City will edge a highly entertaining encounter, with Haaland proving the difference maker.