How to watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica: Free stream and TV details for World Cup 2026 qualification play-off

Watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

28 years ago, Jamaica qualified for their first World Cup. Already eliminated, they won their last group game against Japan. It's been a long way back and there's still 180 minutes of work left to do.

The Reggae Boyz meet New Caledonia in Mexico in the semi-final of the inter-confederation play-offs for World Cup 2026.

Lying in wait in the final will be DR Congo, who secured their place via the CAF play-offs at the end of last year.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica for FREE

In many markets around the world, New Caledonia vs Jamaica will be available to stream live and for free on FIFA's official FIFA+ app. This includes countries such as Great Britain, Ireland and many others.

You don't even need an account just click the above link and stream the game.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.