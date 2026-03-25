How to watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 — Stream play-off matches for free

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers conclude over this international break, with the final six places up for grabs.

Twenty-two teams will compete for those remaining spots, with four going to European sides and the other two available through the inter-confederation playoffs.

Among the European teams still in contention are Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Wales. On the inter-confederation side, we have Iraq, Jamaica, and two sides that have never appeared in a World Cup: New Caledonia and Suriname.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to stream the 2026 World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world.

World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Fixtures & TV Channels

European Qualifiers - Thursday 26 March

Inter-Confederation Qualifiers - Thursday 26 March / Wednesday 27 March

Watch from anywhere

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How to watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 live streams in the UK

In the UK streaming is split across Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and FIFA+.

Prime Video's pay-per-view service will be your go to for most of the European World Cup qualifiers with pricing starting at £2.49 per game. Northern Ireland and Wales games will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer free of charge.

FIFA+ will show the inter-confederation play-offs with no broadcaster announced. This is also completely free.

How to watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 live streams in the US

The World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Vix, Fubo and Peacock in the US.

Fox Sports will show three European qualifiers and the two Inter-Confederation games. The best way to access Fox Sports is through Fox One ($19.99/month).

Vix ($5.99/month) will have three games while Fubo (FREE MATCH) and Peacock ($10.99) will share the other two between them.

World Cup Qualifiers Play-Offs 2026: Preview

We are just 77 days out from the World Cup, but that does not mean everything is set in stone. Most of the big hitters have already booked their place in North America, but there are still six spots up for grabs, with 22 teams fighting it out to take them.

In Europe, 16 sides are split across four play-off paths, with only one team from each making it through. Italy are among those still in the mix as they look to avoid missing a third straight World Cup, having last appeared in 2014. Standing in their way are Northern Ireland and one of Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

There are also a couple of potential fairytale stories. North Macedonia and Kosovo are both chasing a first World Cup appearance, although neither has it easy, with tricky away trips to Denmark and Slovakia respectively.

You can find the full paths and fixture list below.

▶︎ Read More: Every team that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup so far

Outside of Europe, the inter-confederation play-offs will decide the final places. Six teams, two paths, and the winners go through.

On one side, New Caledonia take on Jamaica, with the winner facing DR Congo for a place at the World Cup. New Caledonia, with a population of just over 250,000, have already done incredibly well just to get this far. Jamaica will fancy their chances, with a squad featuring Leon Bailey, Max Aarons and Ethan Pinnock.

On the other side, Bolivia face Suriname for the right to meet Iraq in the final. Bolivia finished seventh in CONMEBOL qualifying and picked up some strong results along the way, including a win over Brazil to secure their spot. Since then, though, they have managed just one win in their last seven. Suriname, meanwhile, have an interesting squad, with players such as Tjaronn Chery, Sheraldo Becker and current Leeds United striker Joel Piroe.

As with the European section, the full paths and fixtures are below.

European Section: Play-Off Paths and Fixtures

▶︎ Path A

Italy vs Northern Ireland

Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Final: Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy/Northern Ireland

▶︎ Path B

Ukraine vs Sweden

Poland vs Albania

Final: Ukraine/Sweden vs Poland/Albania

▶︎ Path C

Turkey vs Romania

Slovakia vs Kosovo

Final: Slovakia/Kosovo vs Turkey/Romania

▶︎ Path D

Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

Denmark vs North Macedonia

Final: Czechia/Ireland vs Denmark/North Macedonia

Inter-Confederation Section: Play-Off Paths and Fixtures

▶︎ Path 1

New Caledonia vs Jamaica

Final: DR Congo vs Winner of New Caledonia/Jamaica

▶︎ Path 2

Bolivia vs Suriname

Final: Iraq vs Winner of Bolivia/Suriname