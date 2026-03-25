How to watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 — Stream play-off matches for free
Your guide to watching every World Cup Qualifier
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The 2026 World Cup qualifiers conclude over this international break, with the final six places up for grabs.
- UK: Amazon Prime / BBC iPlayer (FREE) / FIFA+ (FREE)
- US: Fox Sports / Vix / Fubo / Peacock
- Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN (77% off right now)
Twenty-two teams will compete for those remaining spots, with four going to European sides and the other two available through the inter-confederation playoffs.
Among the European teams still in contention are Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Wales. On the inter-confederation side, we have Iraq, Jamaica, and two sides that have never appeared in a World Cup: New Caledonia and Suriname.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to stream the 2026 World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world.
World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Fixtures & TV Channels
European Qualifiers - Thursday 26 March
Fixture
Kick-Off
UK Channel
US Channel
Free Stream
Turkey vs Romania
17:00 GMT / 13:00 ET
Czech Republic vs Ireland
19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET
RTE Player (Ireland)
Denmark vs North Macedonia
19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET
N/A
Italy vs Northern Ireland
19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET
BBC iPlayer (UK)
Poland vs Albania
19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET
TVP (Poland)
Slovakia vs Kosovo
19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET
Sport (Slovakia)
Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET
BBC iPlayer (UK)
Ukraine vs Sweden
19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET
Fubo Sports Network (US)
Inter-Confederation Qualifiers - Thursday 26 March / Wednesday 27 March
Match
Kick-Off
UK Channel
US Channel
Free Stream
Bolivia vs Suriname
22:00 GMT / 18:00 ET
FIFA+ (Multiple Countries)
New Caledonia vs Jamaica
03:00 GMT / 23:00 ET
FIFA+ (Multiple Countries)
Watch from anywhere
Away from home and want to watch the World Cup Qualifiers? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the matches. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
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How to watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 live streams in the UK
In the UK streaming is split across Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and FIFA+.
Prime Video's pay-per-view service will be your go to for most of the European World Cup qualifiers with pricing starting at £2.49 per game. Northern Ireland and Wales games will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer free of charge.
FIFA+ will show the inter-confederation play-offs with no broadcaster announced. This is also completely free.
How to watch World Cup Qualifiers 2026 live streams in the US
The World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Vix, Fubo and Peacock in the US.
Fox Sports will show three European qualifiers and the two Inter-Confederation games. The best way to access Fox Sports is through Fox One ($19.99/month).
Vix ($5.99/month) will have three games while Fubo (FREE MATCH) and Peacock ($10.99) will share the other two between them.
World Cup Qualifiers Play-Offs 2026: Preview
We are just 77 days out from the World Cup, but that does not mean everything is set in stone. Most of the big hitters have already booked their place in North America, but there are still six spots up for grabs, with 22 teams fighting it out to take them.
In Europe, 16 sides are split across four play-off paths, with only one team from each making it through. Italy are among those still in the mix as they look to avoid missing a third straight World Cup, having last appeared in 2014. Standing in their way are Northern Ireland and one of Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina.
There are also a couple of potential fairytale stories. North Macedonia and Kosovo are both chasing a first World Cup appearance, although neither has it easy, with tricky away trips to Denmark and Slovakia respectively.
You can find the full paths and fixture list below.
▶︎ Read More: Every team that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup so far
Outside of Europe, the inter-confederation play-offs will decide the final places. Six teams, two paths, and the winners go through.
On one side, New Caledonia take on Jamaica, with the winner facing DR Congo for a place at the World Cup. New Caledonia, with a population of just over 250,000, have already done incredibly well just to get this far. Jamaica will fancy their chances, with a squad featuring Leon Bailey, Max Aarons and Ethan Pinnock.
On the other side, Bolivia face Suriname for the right to meet Iraq in the final. Bolivia finished seventh in CONMEBOL qualifying and picked up some strong results along the way, including a win over Brazil to secure their spot. Since then, though, they have managed just one win in their last seven. Suriname, meanwhile, have an interesting squad, with players such as Tjaronn Chery, Sheraldo Becker and current Leeds United striker Joel Piroe.
As with the European section, the full paths and fixtures are below.
European Section: Play-Off Paths and Fixtures
▶︎ Path A
Italy vs Northern Ireland
Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
Final: Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy/Northern Ireland
▶︎ Path B
Ukraine vs Sweden
Poland vs Albania
Final: Ukraine/Sweden vs Poland/Albania
▶︎ Path C
Turkey vs Romania
Slovakia vs Kosovo
Final: Slovakia/Kosovo vs Turkey/Romania
▶︎ Path D
Czechia vs Republic of Ireland
Denmark vs North Macedonia
Final: Czechia/Ireland vs Denmark/North Macedonia
Inter-Confederation Section: Play-Off Paths and Fixtures
▶︎ Path 1
New Caledonia vs Jamaica
Final: DR Congo vs Winner of New Caledonia/Jamaica
▶︎ Path 2
Bolivia vs Suriname
Final: Iraq vs Winner of Bolivia/Suriname
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Jacob Jones helps manage How to Watch Sports & TV content across Future’s multiple publications. He graduated from the University of Derby with First-Class Honours in Specialist Sports Journalism and previously worked at Football League World. A die-hard Shrewsbury Town fan, he regularly attends matches and also plays as a left-back in Somerset’s local football divisions.