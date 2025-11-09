Is Nottingham Forest vs Leeds on TV? Live streams, preview for crucial clash in Premier League relegation battle
Leeds will hope to heap more misery on a struggling Forest side
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds in what is already a crucial Premier League match, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels across the world.
• Date: Sunday, 9 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET
• Venue: City Ground, Nottingham
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal
Two managers sacked, just one league win all season and second bottom of the table. It’s been a truly disastrous start to the season for Nottingham Forest.
However, there have been positives in the last two games, with a superb 2-0 win over Porto being followed by a 2-2 draw against an in-form Manchester United side.
New boss Sean Dyche will hope this upturn in form continues and will be looking to his attacking players to exploit a vulnerable Leeds defence.
Daniel Farke’s side have been excellent at Elland Road but have failed to score in four of their five away matches, conceding 11 goals in the process.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Forest vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Is Nottingham Forest vs Leeds on TV in the UK?
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds in the US
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds is the Peacock streaming platform in the USA.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds through Stan Sport.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds from anywhere
Out of the country when Nottingham Forest vs Leeds is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds: Premier League preview
After finishing seventh last season, it’s been a nightmare campaign so far for Forest. The sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo was clearly a huge shock to the players, while Ange Postecoglou failed to make an impact and quickly paid the price.
With Dyche now at the helm, you can expect Forest to be well organised and much tougher to break down. But there remains a problem in attack. Summer signing James McAtee has struggled to influence games, while fellow new arrival Igor Jesus has yet to find the net in his nine Premier League appearances.
With the influential duo of Chris Wood and Callum Hudson-Odoi sidelined through injury, Forest fans may be wondering where goals will come from.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
Leeds supporters will be equally concerned about their own attack, especially on the road. Farke’s side have been spurning some gilt-edged chances in recent weeks and endured another tough afternoon last time out as they were swept aside 3-0 by Brighton.
The Whites will be looking for much more from summer arrival Dominic Calvert-Lewin (who has scored just once) and American midfielder Brenden Aaronson who has been guilty of missing some great opportunities.
They’ll certainly need to improve at the business end of the pitch if they hope to end a run of 13 consecutive top-flight trips to the City Ground without a victory.
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds
FourFourTwo is predicting that Forest will pick up just their second win of the season and extend Leeds’ poor away record.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He has written about sport for a wide range of publications including FourFourTwo, World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, and Yahoo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.