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How to watch PSG vs Liverpool: Free Streams, TV Info as holders welcome Liverpool in Champions League quarter-final 1st leg

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PSG and Liverpool face off in Paris as the holders look to keep a tight grip on their European crown

PSG beat Liverpool on the way to the Champions League title last season
PSG beat Liverpool on the way to the Champions League title last season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch PSG vs Liverpool today as the Reds look for revenge following last season's Champions League loss on penalties, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

PSG vs Liverpool key information

Liverpool has ultra-levels of know-how in the UEFA Champions League, but damaging defeats of late have left huge questions over Arne Slot's future.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch