How to watch PSG vs Liverpool: Free Streams, TV Info as holders welcome Liverpool in Champions League quarter-final 1st leg
PSG and Liverpool face off in Paris as the holders look to keep a tight grip on their European crown
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Watch PSG vs Liverpool today as the Reds look for revenge following last season's Champions League loss on penalties, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
- FREE STREAM: RTE Player (Ireland)
- TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA)
- Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN
PSG have been less-than-convincing in Europe so far this season and will have to be better if they are to retain their crown.
Liverpool has ultra-levels of know-how in the UEFA Champions League, but damaging defeats of late have left huge questions over Arne Slot's future.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch