How to watch Qarabag vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV details, preview as Azerbaijani side look to cause upset

Watch Qarabag vs Chelsea as the Azerbaijani side looks to cause a Champions League upset, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Qarabag have surprised many with their start to in the UEFA Champions League this season, having so far won two from three.

Chelsea hold the very same record as the Azerbaijani side, and something will have to give in Baku on Wednesday, as the two sides meet in the early kick-off.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Qarabag online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Qarabag vs Chelsea for free?

Qarabag vs Chelsea is one of this week's four Champions League matches available for free in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and to be streamed in your browser on Virgin Media Play.

Away from Ireland right now? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Qarabag vs Chelsea from anywhere

Out of the country when Qarabag vs Chelsea is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there, thanks to its lightning speeds, top-notch security, and ability to unlock streaming services.

How to watch Qarabag vs Chelsea in the UK?

Qarabag vs Chelsea is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 and kick-off is at 17:15 GMT.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Qarabag vs Chelsea in the US

Qarabag vs Chelsea will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Qarabag vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Qarabag vs Chelsea live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Qarabag vs Chelsea: Champions League preview

Qarabag will have to shake off a nasty statistic heading into their European clash with Chelsea, having never beaten an English side in their history.

After seven previous attempts, the Azerbaijani giants will hope for a famous night under the lights as they host the current FIFA Club World Cup holders.

Manager Gurban Gurbanov has already masterminded two wins so far this term over Benfica and Copenhagen, but the Blues will pose an entirely different kind of threat.

Qarabag have suffered seven consecutive losses to clubs from England in European games, failing to score in the last six, including two previous meetings with Chelsea in the past.

Those two fixtures were some eight years ago, during the Champions League group stage of the 2017-18 season, when the Azerbaijani club lost 6-0 and 4-0.

Ramil Sheydayev and Joni Montiel will both miss out for the hosts, but it is Chelsea who has the more extensive injury list.

Enzo Maresca's side beat Tottenham 1-0 in their last Premier League outing, and they also have two wins in Europe to boast so far this season.

Wins over Benfica and Ajax have helped rebuild confidence after they lost their opening-night clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea remain without the injured Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Dario Essugo, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is still sidelined after breaching doping regulations.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap are both available for selection, after respective suspensions in Europe and in the Premier League, so Maresca has a choice about who he goes with in attack.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Qarabag 0-3 Chelsea

Chelsea should have way too much quality to not break too much of a sweat against the Azerbaijani side and we are expecting another win on the board in Europe for the Blues.