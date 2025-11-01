‘That old-school No.10, the player that everyone looks for, is a dying breed in the modern game, but Cole Palmer is that player for Chelsea’ Tony Dorigo on the England star’s throwback qualities

When Chelsea shelled out £40 million to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City at the start of the 2023/24 season, not everyone was convinced by the move.

Some baulked at the price tag for such a young player who had shown promise at City, but not been able to nail down a regular starting place, while others believed it was a risk worth taking.

Former Chelsea defender Tony Dorigo places himself in the latter camp and with Palmer netting 45 goals in his 101 appearances for the Blues so far, he can consider himself vindicated.

Tony Dorigo on Cole Palmer’s throwback style

Tony Dorigo in action for England against Brazil in 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You looked at the players that had come out in City’s academy in the past – even those that had made their names elsewhere – and Palmer felt like a decent gamble,” former England left-back Tony Dorigo tells FourFourTwo. “Clearly, that’s why Chelsea bought him. Many people saw Palmer as a young player that could be introduced slowly, though.”

Palmer made a relatively slow start following his move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the summer 2023 window, with his first three Premier League appearances for the Blues coming from the bench, as the team picked up just one point without scoring a single goal.

Palmer joined from Manchester City in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Not a dream introduction,” Dorigo admits. “Nobody could have foreseen the impact he was about to have.”

It wouldn’t take long for Palmer to establish himself, with the arrival of Enzo Maresca in 2024 - one of his former Manchester City coaches - helping him hit new heights. Part of Palmer’s success comes from his individuality on the pitch, Dorigo believes, with the 23-year-old something of a throwback.

“In the ’80s and ’90s you could really be yourself,” Dorigo, who played for the Blues between 1987 and 1991, adds. “You could say or be whatever you wanted, without fear of backlash. Now you can’t.

“These kids get coached within an inch of their lives. Personally, I think he’s really refreshing. He reminds me a bit of my old Leeds team-mate David Batty, because Batts couldn’t give a hoot about what anybody else thought of him. I hope Cole never loses that, because it’s a bit of magic.”

By mid-January last season, Palmer had registered 20 goal involvements in 21 Premier League games, incredibly finding the net four times during the first half at home to Brighton. “Again, he’s a hark back to the good old days, where you’d have a creator-in-chief who was at the centre of everything,” reflects Dorigo.

Palmer in action for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That old-school No.10, the player that everyone looks for, is a dying breed in the modern game, but Palmer is that player for Chelsea.”

However, Palmer’s form suffered a dip in the second half of last season, with some suggesting opposition sides had begun to figure out his game. “People are so quick to jump on stats or a few lacklustre displays and make a meal of it these days,” dismisses Dorigo.

“We’re talking about a player who’s still just 23. He’s a victim of his own success in a way, because people expect him to be brilliant all the time now.”

