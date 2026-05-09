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How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth for FREE: Live streams as the Cherries continue their European push in the Premier League

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Bournemouth are fighting hard for a Champions League spot and arrive in London in good form

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Alex Scott of Bournemouth during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth on January 10, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott (Image credit: Getty Images)
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