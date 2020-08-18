David Silva News and Features
Latest about David Silva
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
2020 in football: The year in photos
By Mark White
The most poignant, iconic and fantastically-timed photos of an indescribable year in the beautiful game
Phil Foden explains why this season will be different for Manchester City – and why he’s ready to fill David Silva’s boots
By FourFourTwo Staff
EXCLUSIVE The 'Stockport Iniesta' Phil Foden talks to FourFourTwo about his breakthrough campaign - and what's expected of him this season
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.