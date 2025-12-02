Is Bournemouth vs Everton on TV? Live streams for Premier League game

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the Premier League this evening with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Bournemouth vs Everton key information • Date: Tuesday 02 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Bournemouth's poor form continued with defeat against Sunderland at the weekend, with the Cherries going down 3-2 at the Stadium of Light.

Adoni Iraola's side went winless throughout November and will be hoping for a change in fortunes as they host Everton on Tuesday evening.

The Toffees didn't fare any better in their latest outing, beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United on their own patch.

Unable to follow up on their famous win at Old Trafford prior to the Magpies' visit, David Moyes' men will also be looking to put things right on the south coast.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Bournemouth vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the UK

Bournemouth vs Everton is the first game of matchweek 14 and gets underway at 19:30 GMT.

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports+, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the US

In the US, Bournemouth vs Everton will be shown on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Everton via Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton from anywhere

Can I still get tickets to Bournemouth vs Everton?

Bournemouth vs Everton: Preview

Bournemouth's blip of four games without a win is a cause for concern, especially given the nature of their latest defeat.

The Cherries let a two-goal lead slide to lose out at Sunderland on Saturday in the Premier League, with Amine Adli and Tyler Adams both finding the net inside the opening 15 minutes.

Staggering, heading into Tuesday's meeting with Everton, Bournemouth have never lost to the Toffees in the Premier League and hold a pretty impressive recent record against the Merseysiders.

You have to go back to February 2016 for the last time they lost on home soil against their upcoming opponents, with Iraola's side having won four of their last four meetings.

Lewis Cook will unfortunately be suspended for this one after being sent off against the Black Cats, whilst Marcos Senesi and David Brooks are both out too after collecting their fifth yellows of the season, respectively.

Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring) and Ryan Christie (knee) are not expected back until after the Christmas period.

Everton couldn't follow up on their win against Manchester United and were beaten heavily by Eddie Howe's rampant Magpies on Saturday.

Already four goals down before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continued his rich run of form, Moyes will no doubt expect a worthwhile response.

The Toffees are again expected to be without midfielder Idrissa Gueye as he serves the second of his three-game suspension.

Tim Iroegbunam and Carlos Alcaraz will both be battling to start alongside James Garner in the engine room, with the former withdrawn for the latter at half-time last time out.

Seamus Coleman (thigh), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia) and Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) are all expected to remain absent for their trip south.

Bournemouth vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-0 Everton

Everton's recent form at the Vitality Stadium speaks for itself, and we are going with the bookmakers and backing the Cherries to pick up a much-needed win.