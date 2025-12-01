Manchester City to battle for Tottenham Hotspur for ready-made Savinho replacement: report

Savinho almost went to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have reportedly “made enquiries” about a current Everton star.

The interested trio all have problems to solve in their attack, with wide forwards not completely nailed down at any of the sides, following the departure of the likes of Luis Diaz and Son Heung-min, from the Reds and Spurs respectively.

It seems they are all looking for a Premier League-proven star to bolster their squads, and the Toffees could hold the answer.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool to battle for Everton star

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank would love to bolster his attacking unit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs almost turned to City in the summer to solve their wide issues, with a £60million offer for winger Savinho reportedly rejected by the Manchester outfit.

Given the Brazilian’s form so far this season, that’s looking like a misstep from Pep Guardiola’s side, who are also seeking to add to their attacking options.

Pep Guardiola's side missed a great opportunity to sell Savinho (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Foot Mercato, the two clubs who were in talks to do business are set to rival each other for the signature of Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye.

The 25-year-old has had a great start to the season, netting four goals and providing one assist in 13 Premier League outings so far.

He’s also an attractive proposition for teams, as he can cover both wings, up front and more withdrawn central attacking roles; perfect for the likes of City, who could use cover for Erling Haaland but would struggle to give another specialist no.9 minutes. It would also be useful to have some extra support in wide areas, with the likes of Savinho not in top form.

Sensationally, Liverpool have also reportedly made enquiries about buying Ndiaye from their Merseyside rivals, which would be the first senior transfer between the clubs since Abel Xavier swapped blue for red in 2002.

The Toffees signed Ndiaye from Marseille in the summer of 2024 for around £15m, and have him under contract until 2029, so are in the driving seat when it comes to negotiating a sale.

Iliman Ndiaye is attracting top-level interest (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Spurs and City are certainly moves we could see working, a deal that would surely boost Everton’s finances, and likely provide the Senegal international with European football.

Liverpool, on the other hand, would be much more difficult, as fans would not take kindly to selling their star man to the club’s biggest rival.

The Reds have proven they aren’t afraid to spend money, and could make Everton an offer they can’t refuse, but it would take something monumental for it not to have a negative impact on the mood around the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ndiaye is valued at €35m, according to Transfermarkt. Everton next face Bournemouth, when Premier League action returns this week.