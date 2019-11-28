Fabinho News and Features
Date of birth: October 23, 1993
Instagram: @Fabinho
Clubs: Fluminense, Rio Ave, Real Madrid (loan), Monaco, Liverpool
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £39 million
The Brazilian midfielder built up a solid reputation at Monaco before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018. After being given time to get used to the Premier League and Liverpool's style of play, he established himself as one of the best players in his position in his second season in the Premier League. Was an invaluable member of Jurgen Klopp's sensational class of 2019-20, with his defensive work allowing a potent attacking unit to flourish.
Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectations
Klopp: Moving Africa Cup of Nations to January a ‘catastrophe’ for Liverpool
Klopp hopes Matip, Fabinho and Lovren will all be fit to face Manchester United
Klopp wants Liverpool to be unpredictable against Mourinho’s Tottenham
Liverpool to recall defender Nathaniel Phillips from loan spell at Stuttgart
Klopp: Liverpool can cover ‘not cool’ Fabinho absence
Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope
