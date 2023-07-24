Liverpool could keep Fabinho as midfielder's DOGS complicate Saudi transfer

Fabinho’s proposed move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad appears to have hit an obstacle – in the form of his pet dogs.

The Brazilian midfielder has two French bulldogs, but he wouldn’t be able to take his furry friends to Saudi Arabia due to the breed being outlawed in the Gulf Kingdom as they are considered “dangerous and aggressive”.

Due to Fabinho’s pooch-shaped problem, the transfer looks in doubt – so could he yet stay at Anfield?

French bulldogs are illegal in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Well, perhaps – but there does seem to be interest from elsewhere, with reports from the weekend claiming that Bayern Munich are keen on the 29-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Monaco back in 2018.

Bayern could have to fork out a reasonable amount to land Fabinho, though, with the Reds valuing him at £40m (€46.2m) – just above his current Transfermarkt value of €42m (£36.3m).

Fabinho still has three years left to run on his Liverpool contract, but few would deny that his performance levels dipped dramatically last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side slumped to a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

He may have been an integral part of the Reds’ 2018/19 Champions League success and 2019/20 Premier League triumph, but the former Fluminense and Rio Ave man has looked a shadow of his former self lately.

Where will Fabinho be playing next season? (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

As such, it would be no surprise to see Liverpool offload him this summer – and, despite his marked drop-off, there is bound to be interest from multiple clubs.

One Reds player is set for the Saudi Pro League, though: Jordan Henderson has completed his medical at Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, ahead of a proposed £12m switch.

