Fabinho's £35m midfield replacement could solve multiple conundrums for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool: report

Liverpool are in the process of completely revamping their midfielder this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to galvanise his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already joined the Reds, while Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have departed. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, could also be on the move, with both heavily linked to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool, therefore, are continuing their pursuits for new midfielders, and one target could actually solve a number of problems at the club. One of those problems is a lack of a defensive midfielder, while another relates to cover at centre-back.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool were interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners back in May, while iNews suggested in January 2023 that the club had been scouting the Dutchman for a number of months.

The Reds could return their interest later on in the transfer window, and Koopmeiners presents the versatile midfielder those at Anfield have been hoping to acquire.

While Koopmeiners played all 35 of his games for Atalanta last season across the three main midfield roles, the Dutchman has played more than 45 matches at centre-back in his career and is certainly capable of performing there thanks to his physical stature and technical ability.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, with Liverpool reportedly linked with Chelsea defender Levi Colwill to bolster their backline, Koopmeiners could solve that problem with his versatility, killing two birds with one stone and solving multiple conundrums Klopp currently has.

Reportedly available for £35m, the 25-year-old also represents good value and is £5m less than the £40m Liverpool are set to receive for selling Fabinho.

Transfermarkt values Koopmeiners at around £25m.

Fabinho is set to leave Anfield this summer (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

