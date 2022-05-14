FA Cup final: LIVE! Chelsea vs Liverpool, all the build-up, action and news

Refresh

Looks like the mind games have begun! (Image credit: PA) Thomas Tuchel has called himself "the bad guy" in today's clash and called opposite number Klopp, "the master of being the underdog". Read all of Tuchel's comments here

Reports of a blow to Liverpool surfacing today… (Image credit: Getty) …though luckily not one on the field. It's just news of Jude Bellingham's future and potential move to Anfield. Read about it here

It's a beautiful day in London… (Image credit: Getty) Just over four hours till kick-off.

Chelsea team news Thomas Tuchel has a massive issue in midfield, as both Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are short of fitness. Kovacic picked up a knock in the 3-0 win at Leeds United with Tuchel claiming the Croatian needed a "miracle" to play today – well, reports suggest he'll be risked. “We will try today with him,” the Blues boss said of Kante. “He is keen to make it. Hopefully he makes it to training 100 percent so we can plan with him tomorrow. It would be good for us.” (Image credit: PA) The news will come as a blow to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was excellent in the semi-final of the Cup – and he's not the only one competing for a spot. Romelu Lukaku put in a strong performance at Leeds, Cesar Azpilicueta will be hoping to get the nod over Andreas Christensen and Timo Werner will want to repay his manager's faith with a start. Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Liverpool team news With a squad as stacked as Jurgen Klopp's, you can be sure that whoever plays is going to be pretty close to first-choice – but Liverpool are set to miss Fabinho for this one. The Brazilian midfielder picked up a knock in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa midweek, ruling him out of this one. Klopp has confirmed that his No.3 should be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, however. (Image credit: Getty) Captain Jordan Henderson should shift into the No.6 position in Klopp's line-up, with the other selection headaches coming from too many options rather than not enough. Ibrahima Konate at centre-back next to Virgil van Dijk or Joel Matip? Sadio Mané at centre-forward or Diogo Jota? Who should play in midfield? Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Diaz

Look who's arrived… Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Getty) This beautiful old trophy is already at Wembley Stadium ahead of the final this afternoon – and one side will be hoping that those red ribbons aren't swapped out for blue ones…