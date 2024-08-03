Quiz! Can you name every nation enter the men's football event at the Olympics?

It's your daily football quiz – and we want you to name nations to play at the Olympics.

Since football first arrived at the Games in 1900, countless countries have entered. Of the dozens, however, some have entered more than others.

There are regulars in the Olympics, just as there are at the World Cup – despite it not being as prestigious a tournament.

Can you name every nation to win a men's football medal at the Olympic Games since 1900?

27 nations have only been to the Olympic Games once. A hell of a lot more have been multiple times.

How many can you name? 94 countries to guess, eight minutes on the clock.

