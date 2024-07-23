How to watch women’s Olympics football live streams from anywhere in the world

With the soccer action about to get underway at Paris 2024, this guide explains how to watch a women's Olympic football live stream wherever you are – including details of how you can use a VPN to tune into the tournament if you're away from home.

In the UK, Olympics coverage is available free-to-air on BBC iPlayer, or via the Eurosport/Discovery Plus subscription service. There are also comprehensive free options in Australia (9Now) and Canada (CBC Gem), while viewers in the US can tune in via NBC's Peacock streaming platform.

Read on to plan your best tactics for viewing the action – and make sure you know how to watch a women's Olympic football live stream, whether you're home or away.

(All times BST)

Thursday, July 25

4pm: Canada vs New Zealand, Spain vs Japan

6pm: Germany vs Australia, Nigeria vs Brazil

8pm: France vs Colombia, USA vs Zambia

Sunday, July 28

4pm: New Zealand vs Colombia, Brazil vs Japan

6pm: Australia vs Zambia, Spain vs Nigeria

8pm: France vs Canada, USA vsGermany

The BBC has had a long association with the Olympics and that continues for Paris 2024. You'll be able to watch free live streams throughout the Games across the BBC's terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service – though you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

Unfortunately, the BBC doesn't have full rights to the Olympics, and is limited to broadcasting two streams at any one time. In other words, if women's Olympics football isn't one of the sports covered, you'll need to go elsewhere.

For the most comprehensive service in the UK you'll need to subscribe to Eurosport and Discovery Plus, who are offering 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams. Between now and 11 August you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan. This gives you access to all the Olympics action for just £3.99 per month, a massive saving on the usual £6.99. Even better, new customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

Travelling abroad during the tournament? Fans away from home can still watch their usual women's Olympics football live stream as they would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Read on to find out how.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re travelling abroad for some or all of the Olympics, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal when you know you'd have access back home.

But help is at hand. All you need to do to navigate those geoblocking restrictions is buy yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but NordVPN scores particularly highly for the Olympics:

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

If you don't live in the UK, there are plenty of places you can watch women's Olympics football live streams – including free options in Australia and Canada.

Australia

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service have the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. You can watch Olympics live streams from almost every session live and on demand through dedicated channels across the network.

Paid subscription service Stan is also covering the Games ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution.

You'll have to get up in the early hours to watch the Matildas kick off their tournament against Germany, as kick-off is at 3am AEST on Friday, July 26.

Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada courtesy of CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (There's also an option to watch without ads if you pay $5.99 a month for CBC's Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You can also watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

Canada's tournament gets underway against New Zealand at 11am ET/8am PT on Thursday, July 25.

USA

NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company's cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service.

The USWNT kick off their tournament against Zambia on Thursday, July 25 at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

You can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

You'll also be able to watch women's Olympics football action on cable channels USA Network and E!.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network and E! are available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).