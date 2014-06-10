60-second dossier: Free-scoring Germany must make do without leading light Reus

Bronze medal winners in each of the last two World Cups, Die Mannschaft's latest generation of stars continue to knock on the door of football's biggest prize but run the risk of being labelled one of the great underachievers.

Joachim Low's men reached Brazil 2014 with a minimum of fuss, finishing eight points clear of closest challengers Sweden and scoring more goals than any other nation in European qualifying. In a tricky group containing Portugal, Ghana and Jurgen Klinsmann's USA, they'll have to hit the ground running, and they'll have to overcome the bodyblow of losing star man Marco Reus to injury.