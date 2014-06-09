60-second dossier: Nigeria need goals or they'll be relying on Enyeama's heroics

Ikechukwu Uche stands as Nigeria's top scorer since the last World Cup in 2010. Worrying for the Super Eagles, then, that the Villarreal striker wasn't even selected in Stephen Keshi's 30-man squad.

As such, goals look like being a problem for Nigeria, and both Peter Odemwingie and Emmanuel Emenike will be heavily relied on to bring the bang in attack. It's either that or rely on Shola Ameobi. With goalscoring a problem, Nigeria could end up relying on their defensive resilience - and the heroics of captain Vincent Enyeama. The keeper who went 1062 minutes without conceding last season at club side Lille, just minutes short of breaking the all-time Ligue 1 record.