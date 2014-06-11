60-second dossier: South Korea short of striker needed to emulate Class of '02

South Korea's bite has to be better than their bark. In qualifying, they eked through on goal difference ahead of Uzbekistan, finishing behind shout-off rivals Iran.

Then-Korea boss Choi-Kang Hee vowed to "defeat Iran no matter what", before he and Carlos Queiroz traded verbal insults. Hee, of course, didn't win and was sacked. Now it's the turn of legendary former skipper Hong Myung-Bo to lead his nation into battle in Brazil – but this team won't be emulating his 2002 side's achievements. Goals come at a premium, not helped by a lack of quality striker, although a strong European-based midfield gives them a fighting chance to make it out of Group H. In Bayer Leverkusen's Son Heung-Min they have a real difference-maker.