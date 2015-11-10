9 of the best from the 90s: images of football stadiums from the last generation

We love the photography of renowned football photographer and longtime FourFourTwo collaborator Stuart Roy Clarke, whose iconic collection The Homes of Football chronicled the changing grounds of the post-Taylor Report era.

Clarke has opened up his archives again, and we've dipped into his British Football in the '90s gallery to pick nine of the best from the '90s. You can find all of these and a whole lot more on his site at www.homesoffootball.co.uk or get a taster of them in our special gallery here (also below).

