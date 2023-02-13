AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Tuesday February 14, 8pm GMT

Looking for an AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur is on BT Sport in the UK.

Tottenham resume their Champions League campaign as they travel to take on seven-time kings of Europe AC Milan in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Group winners on their return the competition after two years away, Spurs will be hoping to fare better than during their last appearance at this stage, when they limped to a 4-0 aggregate defeat to RB Leipzig. After going down 4-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, it goes without saying that Antonio Conte's side need to produce a big reaction in Italy.

For Milan, meanwhile, this will be their first Champions League knockout match since 2014 – when they lost 5-1 to Atletico Madrid over two legs. Stefano Pioli's Rossoneri finished second in their group this time around, losing home and away to English opposition in Chelsea.

These teams last met back in 2011, also at this stage of the Champions League. Then, Peter Crouch's first-leg goal in Milan proved enough to settle the tie.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

The injuries have started to pile up lately for Spurs, who lost Rodrigo Bentancur to a a season-ending knee injury over the weekend.

Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessengon have all picked up injuries in the last 10 days – while Conte will also have to make do without the suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who serves a one-match ban after collecting three bookings in the group stage.

Fraser Forster has been deputising for Lloris and is set to make his first Champions League appearance since 2015 with Celtic; Oliver Skipp and youngster Pape Sarr look likely to be called upon in the absence of Bentancur, Bissouma and Hojbjerg.

As for the hosts, they remain without first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who's been out injured September – although the France international could be fit for the second leg.

Another long-term absentee, right-back Alessandro Florenzi, is still sidelined, but Milan were able to welcome a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the matchday squad last week – and he could feature in Europe's top competition at the ripe old age of 41.

Centre-back Fikayo Tomori and midfield Ismael Bennacer may return to the starting 11 after short injury lay-offs.

Form

Spurs' season has continued to be a thoroughly mixed bag since the World Cup. They've won five, drawn one and lost four in all competitions, beating Manchester City but losing to the likes of Aston Villa and, most disappointingly, Leicester.

Milan have been in a right old rut of late, though. Like Spurs, the reigning Serie A champions currently sit fifth in their domestic league – but their 1-0 home win over Torino on Friday was their first since early January. They'd lost four in a row prior to that result, which will only have minimally eased the pressure on Pioli.

Referee

Sandro Schaerer of Switzerland will be the referee for AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 75,817-capacity San Siro in Milan.

Kick-off and channel

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, February 14 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

