Azzurri's greatest goalscorer opens up to discuss a striker's psychology, physical power and the perfect modern striker

Outside Italy, Luigi Riva is now almost unknown, but in his late 1960s heyday he was such a compelling, legendary figure that two Sardinian bandits once came out of hiding to watch him lead CagliariÃ¢ÂÂs attack Ã¢ÂÂ and were promptly arrested.



Was Riva really that good? He probably had the hardest shot in football history Ã¢ÂÂ around 124mph if you take into account the way the ball has changed Ã¢ÂÂ and once famously generated enough power with his left-foot to break a spectatorÃ¢ÂÂs arm with the ball.

Thunderous acclaim

Between 1967 and 1970, Riva powered Italy to victory in the European Championships and the World Cup final in Mexico, won the scudetto with Cagliari and was top scorer in Serie A in 1967, 1969 and 1970. He is still the AzzurriÃ¢ÂÂs record goalscorer (35 in just 42 matches) and would have won the Ballon dÃ¢ÂÂOr in 1969 if Gianni Rivera hadnÃ¢ÂÂt inspired Milan to victory in the European Cup final.

In this brief, but golden period, Riva was the most fascinating footballer on the planet. He was Cagliari Ã¢ÂÂ even more than Maradona was Napoli in the late 1980s: in his seminal book Calcio, John Foot recalls how one supporter watched a roadside game in Sardinia Ã¢ÂÂwhere all 22 players wore RivaÃ¢ÂÂs number eleven shirtÃ¢ÂÂ. His most famous goal, against West Germany in 1970, graced the greatest semi-final Ã¢ÂÂ and the greatest period of extra-time Ã¢ÂÂ the tournament has ever seen.

The great Italian football writer Gianni Brera once gave Riva the unprecedented rating of Ã¢ÂÂ9+Ã¢ÂÂ in a match report defending himself against charges of undue generosity by declaring: Ã¢ÂÂI baptise him rombo di tuono (thunder-clap)Ã¢ÂÂ¦ he is one of the most extraordinary athletes ever produced by Italian football.Ã¢ÂÂ

There is nothing Riva doesnÃ¢ÂÂt know about scoring goals. He scored with diving headers, long-range shots, and overhead kicks. And whatÃ¢ÂÂs why I was so delighted he agreed to share his thoughts on the goalscorerÃ¢ÂÂs art in our dossier on strikers in the 50th issue (count Ã¢ÂÂem!) of Champions.

The power of Messi

RivaÃ¢ÂÂs opinions are as bold as his play. In the interview he explains to Sergio Di Cesare why he often looked angry when he scored: Ã¢ÂÂA goal isnÃ¢ÂÂt the most important thing, itÃ¢ÂÂs everything. When a forward doesnÃ¢ÂÂt score, his character changes, he becomes sad, argumentative, insecure, stubborn, selfish and short-tempered in every aspect of his life.Ã¢ÂÂ

Unlike many greats of his era, he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt denigrate todayÃ¢ÂÂs game; he celebrates it Ã¢ÂÂ while pointing out that some of what we think of as modern was invented in the 1970s. Ã¢ÂÂToday an attacker must be a complete player,Ã¢ÂÂ he says. To be specific, they need to create space with their movement, flourish with their back to goal, make the most of tight spaces, contribute to the teamÃ¢ÂÂs collective play and have the guts to take the risks that may create a goal. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve met peerless penalty takers who never missed but refused to take on in the dying minutes of a big match<Ã¢ÂÂ he confides.

Technically and physically audacious, Riva had his leg broken twice and suffered countless other injuries. But he insists that today, more than ever, raw physical power is crucial: Ã¢ÂÂEven Messi has it Ã¢ÂÂ and intelligence, speed and technique.Ã¢ÂÂ

The contemporary strikers he rates most highly are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. But asked to identify the definitive modern striker, Riva selects Johan Cruyff.

Ã¢ÂÂDespite his slim physique, Cruyff was fast, tough and nasty when necessary. He was intelligent enough to know where the ball was going before the others, how to control it and never lose it. He directed the play,Ã¢ÂÂ says the artist formerly known as Rombo di tuono. Ã¢ÂÂAll that was 40 years ago. Cruyff played like the best attackers of today.Ã¢ÂÂ

The iconoclastic Italian movie director Pier Paolo Pasolini once said of Riva: Ã¢ÂÂHe plays poetic football. He is a realistic poet.Ã¢ÂÂ Icons like Riva and Cruyff may have hung up their boots years ago but their poetic realism lives on in the likes of Rooney, Messi and Ibra.

