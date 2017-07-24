After un-retiring, Antonio Cassano has left Hellas Verona... and retired

The 34-year-old Italian had announced his retirement from football last week, only to then change his mind hours later.

But in the space of a week, Cassano has indeed decided to leave Verona and retire from football. Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has cited "strong stress levels" as his reason for departing.

The former Italy international only joined the Serie B club a few weeks ago and has featured in pre-season friendlies for the club.

Is this really the end? Tune in next week for more possible U-turning on U-turns. Yes, we're as lost as you now.

