Reading use virtual reality to release new 2017/18 kits

Reading gave 100 lucky season-ticket holders the unique opportunity to view the new home, away and goalkeeper kits with a virtual reality experience at the Madejski Stadium, before being invited into the players' lounge to view the kits in person.

The kit was then revealed to the world in Reading's dressing room, as members of the Royals' squad exchanged awkward banter while Liam Moore and Joey van den Berg paraded the new kits.

You can check out the 360-degree video below.

