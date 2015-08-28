Analysis: Spurs' new attacker Son Heung-min is Asia's finest player

Son Heung-min's coronation as Asia's best player is indicative of his massive potential. In a year in which his individual highs were also team lows, the South Korean striker scored his first goal in the World Cup, knocked in an important last-gasp equaliser in the Asian Cup final and a bagged a hat-trick against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga last term.

Son ended up on the losing side in all three cases. But nevertheless it's been a great last year for the down-to-earth 23-year-old, who has now moved on to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur for a fee reported to be in the region of £22m.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward could one day become a true global star. Here are the most need-to-know stats from last season...

