And the best passers in the Europa are...

A pass can do many things: defuse a defensive danger, run down the clock or set up a goal. But in this season's Europa League, every completed pass will create a day of free education for a child somewhere in the world, thanks to the WU-pass initiative from Western Union.



As well as educating the world Ã¢ÂÂ and bringing you a free version of Stats Zone dedicated to the Europa League (download it now!) Ã¢ÂÂ Western Union have been diligently curating information about the passing in this season's competition. Here are their findings from the last time out, starting with each team's passing totals:



Cheik TiotÃÂ© may be best known for his tireless defensive work in the Newcastle midfield, but on Matchday 3 nobody passed the ball more than him:

...but the top passing team on Matchday 3 were Steve McClaren's FC Twente, who completed 695 passes to their hosts Levante's 209:



At the hub of Twente's passing was Brazilian defender Douglas:

...while over at Anfield, Nuri Sahin kept Liverpool ticking over with 73 passes.



Kudos also to Partizan's defensive midfielder Mohamed Kamara, who calmly passed it 80 times against Inter in the San Siro:

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo and Opta, updated LIVE in-play. The Europa League Stats Zone is brought to youin association with Western Union's PASS scheme, which turns every completed Europa League pass into a day's education for young people around the world.



Download Europa SZ Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Download SZ Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ info Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ analysis