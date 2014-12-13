Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle: Who's the only player to have a hand in more goals than Alexis this season?
By Gregg Davies
Sink your teeth into the key numbers behind a big win for the Gunners, using the award-winning Stats Zone...
Arsenal grabbed a much-needed victory against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, as Olivier Giroud and Santi Cazorla both netted braces.
FURTHER READING
The Gunners were impressive throughout and managed to forge a three-goal lead inside an hour; first Giroud powered a terrific header past Toon youngster Jak Alnwick, before Cazorla dinked a lovely second on 54 minutes.
Giroud notched No.3 with a fine flick from Hector Bellerin's cross four minutes later, before Cazorla rounded off the win with a late penalty after Ayoze Perez had threatened an unlikely comeback with a glanced header from a corner.
Arsene Wenger's name was sung around the Emirates as his side moved to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham, who drew at Sunderland earlier in the day.
- Olivier Giroud has scored 6 goals in 5 Premier League appearances against Newcastle – more than against any other opponent.
- Alexis Sanchez has scored or assisted 14 goals (9 goals, 5 assists) in the Premier League this season; only Sergio Aguero (17) has had a hand in more.
- Sanchez has scored or assisted 11 of Arsenal's last 17 Premier League goals (7 goals, 4 assists).
- The Gunners scored a first-half goal in the Premier League for the first time since October 25.
- Santi Cazorla has scored 3 goals in his last 2 Premier League appearances, after failing to score in his previous 27.
- Cazorla became the 4th different Arsenal player to score on his birthday in the Premier League after Yossi Benayoun, Robert Pires and Paul Merson.
- Ayoze Perez’s goal was only the second that Newcastle have scored from a set-piece situation in the Premier League this season – no side has scored fewer.
- Arsenal have scored a joint-league-high 20 goals in the second half of Premier League games this season (level with Chelsea and Manchester City).
- Arsenal scored with all 4 shots on target that they managed in this match.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.