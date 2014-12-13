Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle: Who's the only player to have a hand in more goals than Alexis this season?

Arsenal grabbed a much-needed victory against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, as Olivier Giroud and Santi Cazorla both netted braces.

The Gunners were impressive throughout and managed to forge a three-goal lead inside an hour; first Giroud powered a terrific header past Toon youngster Jak Alnwick, before Cazorla dinked a lovely second on 54 minutes.

Giroud notched No.3 with a fine flick from Hector Bellerin's cross four minutes later, before Cazorla rounded off the win with a late penalty after Ayoze Perez had threatened an unlikely comeback with a glanced header from a corner.

Arsene Wenger's name was sung around the Emirates as his side moved to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham, who drew at Sunderland earlier in the day.

Olivier Giroud has scored 6 goals in 5 Premier League appearances against Newcastle – more than against any other opponent.

Alexis Sanchez has scored or assisted 14 goals (9 goals, 5 assists) in the Premier League this season; only Sergio Aguero (17) has had a hand in more.

Sanchez has scored or assisted 11 of Arsenal's last 17 Premier League goals (7 goals, 4 assists).

The Gunners scored a first-half goal in the Premier League for the first time since October 25.

Santi Cazorla has scored 3 goals in his last 2 Premier League appearances, after failing to score in his previous 27.

Cazorla became the 4th different Arsenal player to score on his birthday in the Premier League after Yossi Benayoun, Robert Pires and Paul Merson.

Ayoze Perez’s goal was only the second that Newcastle have scored from a set-piece situation in the Premier League this season – no side has scored fewer.

Arsenal have scored a joint-league-high 20 goals in the second half of Premier League games this season (level with Chelsea and Manchester City).

Arsenal scored with all 4 shots on target that they managed in this match.

