Arsenal vs PSV live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League clash

Arsenal vs PSV live stream, Thursday 13 October, 6.00pm BST

Arsenal vs PSV live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal vs PSV live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven and welcome a familiar foe for Thursday's Europa League clash between the top two.

This fixture was originally scheduled for September but the death of Queen Elizabeth II meant that this game was postponed. In turn, the Gunners' game at home to Manchester City – set to be played on Wednesday October 19 – has been pushed back.

Mikel Arteta's team sit top of their group, having won all three fixtures so far. Zurich were defeated away in Matchday 1 before Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt were disposed of twice, home and away, the past two weeks. A win tonight will put Arsenal a step closer to the knockouts.

PSV, however, are one of the stronger teams in this stage of the competition and are managed by former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman spent much of his Old Trafford career at the top battling Arsene Wenger's Arsenal and is famous for high-profile moments of passion and controversy in well-documented games between the two rivals.

Arsenal are likely to field a weakened team with a fixture away to Southampton this Sunday on the horizon. The Gunners were lacklustre in their 1-0 win last weekend against Leeds and could rest the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey in hosting the Eredivisie side.

Eddie Nketiah will likely lead the line once more, with Fabio Vieira, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Marquinhos and Matt Turner all likely to come in.

PSV, who usually line up in either a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, are less likely to rotate. Wonderkid Cody Gakpo is expected to start on the left wing, former PSG star Xavi Simons could feature on the opposite flank, while Ibrahim Sangare – a perpetual target for Premier League sides – may well line up in midfield.

Arsenal starting line-up

Formation: 4-2-3-1

30 Turner; 18 Tomiyasu, 16 Holding, 6 Gabriel, 3 Tierney; 23 Sambi Lokonga, 34 Xhaka; 7 Saka, 21 Vieira, 14 Nketiah; Jesus

Substitutes: 1 Ramsdale, 4 White, 5 Partey, 8 Odegaard, 11 Martinelli, 12 Saliba, 17 Cedric, 24 Nelson, 27 Marquinhos, 31 Hein, 44 Crijan, 47 Edwards

PSV starting line-up

Formation: 4-2-3-1

1 Benitez; 29 Mwene, 5 Ramalho, 4 Obispo, 31 Max; 6 Sangare, 15 Gutierrez; 7 Simons, 23 Veerman, 11 Gakpo; 20 Til

Substitutes: 2 Hoever, 3 Teze, 9 De Jong, 10 Madueke, 16 Drommel, 17 Junior, 21 El Ghazi, 22 Branthwaite, 24 Waterman, 27 Bakayoko, 33 Savio, 37 Ledezma

Form

Arsenal: WWWWW

PSV: LWWWW

Referee

Alejandro Hernandez of Spain will be the referee for Arsenal vs PSV.

Stadium

Arsenal vs PSV will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere in the group

This game will be played as a standalone fixture, since it has been rescheduled from September.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 6.00pm BST on Thursday 13 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Europa League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: CBS (opens in new tab) – plans start at $5.99 a month (opens in new tab)

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial