Arsenal's official club shop ransacked by thieves

As if things weren’t bad enough for Arsenal at the moment. Results are going against them, there’s a toxic mood in north London, and now what seems to a fire sale of players at the end of the transfer window.

To add to their misery, it was reported that vandals broke into the club shop in the early hours of Wednesday morning, stealing large quantities of merchandise.

Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson revealed that there were no injuries, but the suspects made off in a car and on two mopeds.

With the investigation ongoing, there are a number of theories about what the burglars stole and who they were…

Maybe they were simply trying to help the Gunners get rid of Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain shirts...

