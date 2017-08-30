Only one thing will stop PSG from paying €180m for Kylian Mbappe next summer – and it's... unlikely
By Joe Nelson
A strange clause in Mbappe's PSG loan deal-to-be stipulates that only an unthinkable scenario will ensure the Ligue 1 giants don't shell out the huge sum to make the move permanent
With Mbappe’s loan deal to PSG imminent, Le Parisien have claimed that there's only one way the capital club won't be obliged to pay €180m for the Monaco star next summer – if they're relegated this season.
Given that PSG are... well, PSG, it's probably safe to assume that they won't be troubling the likes of Amiens and Dijon towards the bottom of the table.
PSG Record Signings
Neymar - €222m
Edinson Cavani - €64.5m
Angel Di Maria - €63m
David Luiz - €49.5m
Thiago Silva - €42m
Javier Pastore - €42m
The one-year loan deal is set to be announced imminently, meaning Mbappe – who is currently training with the French national team at Clairefontaine – will link up with world record signing Neymar. Eesh.
Le Parisien state that PSG have no further hurdles to climb over and that they are merely waiting for other transfer business to complete before announcing the 18-year-old’s arrival.
The pressure's on, Unai.
In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com
- Ravel Morisson set for career revival mission... in Mexico
- Roma continue to amaze with crazy Patrik Schick announcement video
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.