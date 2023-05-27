Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring for Brighton against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in May 2023.

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion is not being shown in the UK.

Aston Villa will qualify for the Europa Conference League if they beat Brighton on the final day of the campaign.

However, a failure to win at Villa Park would open the door to Tottenham, who are a point behind Unai Emery's side.

Brighton wrapped up Europa League qualification with a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Aston Villa will have to do without Philippe Coutinho, Jed Steer, Alex Moreno and Diego Carlos this weekend.

Brighton will be unable to call upon Solly March, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Robert Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey.

Form

Aston Villa have won only one of their last four fixtures, but they rank second in the Premier League table in 2023.

Brighton's recent form is mixed: their last 10 top-flight matches have produced five wins, four defeats and one draw.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the 42,640-capacity Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.