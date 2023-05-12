Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Saturday 13 May, 3pm BST

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) will both be looking to boost their European hopes with a victory on Saturday.

Villa are eighth and Spurs are sixth as the finish line comes into view, with a top-seven finish necessary to qualify for continental competition.

Tottenham's interim boss Ryan Mason has his own incentive to oversee a victory at Villa Park, as he seeks to keep his name in the frame for the permanent managerial job.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Jed Steer, but Matty Cash has been passed fit to be included in the matchday squad.

Tottenham will have to make do without Rodrigo Bentancur, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon this weekend.

Form

Aston Villa have lost back-to-back games by a goal to nil, having previously gone on a 10-match unbeaten run.

Tottenham got back on track by beating Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) last time out, before which they had been on a four-match winless streak.

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 42,640-capacity Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 13 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.