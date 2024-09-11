Ballon d'Or Feminin: Nominees, favourites date, location, history and everything else you you need to know

The 2024 Ballon d'Or Feminin is just around the corner, as the best players in women's football gather for one night only

Ballon d&#039;Or Feminin: Barcelona&#039;s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati receives the Women&#039;s Ballon d&#039;Or award during the 2023 Ballon d&#039;Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati receives the Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Anticipation is growing ahead of the Ballon d’Or Feminin 2024 ceremony in Paris. The best player in women’s football will be crowned in late October – and some of the biggest names in the game have been nominated for the award, which Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain won last year.

She will be in the running again, along with several players from England’s WSL, among them Lauren James, Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp. Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken and Mayra Ramirez have also been nominated, as have Manchester City’s Yui Hasegawa and Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 PlayerNationClub
1Aitana BonmatiSpainBarcelona
2Barbra BandaZambiaOrlando Pride
3TarcianeBrazilHouston Dash
4Lauren HempEnglandManchester City
5Trinity RodmanUnited StatesWashington Spirit
6Ada HegerbergNorwayLyon
7Manuela GiuglianoItalyRoma
8Mallory SwansonUnited StatesChicago Red Stars
9Glodis ViggosdottirIcelandBayern Munich
10Mariona CaldenteySpainArsenal
11Lauren JamesEnglandChelsea
12Lea SchullerGermanyBayern Munich
13Patricia GuijarroSpainBarcelona
14Gabi PortilhoBrazilCorinthians
15Tabitha ChawingaMalawiLyon
16Caroline Graham HansenNorwayBarcelona
17Lindsey HoranUnited StatesLyon
18Sjoeke NuskenGermanyChelsea
19Yui HasegawaJapanManchester City
20Lucy BronzeEnglandChelsea
21Salma ParallueloSpainBarcelona
22Giulia GwinnGermanyBayern Munich
23Khadija ShawJamaicaManchester City
24Grace GeyoroFranceParis Saint-Germain
25Alexia PutellasSpainBarcelona
26Sophia SmithUnited StatesPortland Thorns
27Ewa PajorPolandBarcelona
28Alyssa NaeherUnited StatesChicago Red Stars
Swipe to scroll horizontally
YeerPlayerNationClub
2018Ada HegerbergNorwayLyon
2019Megan RapinoeUnited StatesReign FC
2020*Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
2021Alexia PutellasSpainBarcelona
2022Alexia PutellasSpainBarcelona
2023Aitana BonmatiSpainBarcelona
