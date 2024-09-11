Ballon d'Or Feminin: Nominees, favourites date, location, history and everything else you you need to know

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati receives the Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.

Anticipation is growing ahead of the Ballon d’Or Feminin 2024 ceremony in Paris. The best player in women’s football will be crowned in late October – and some of the biggest names in the game have been nominated for the award, which Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain won last year.

She will be in the running again, along with several players from England’s WSL, among them Lauren James, Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp. Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken and Mayra Ramirez have also been nominated, as have Manchester City’s Yui Hasegawa and Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey.

The trophy is exactly the same as the men's Ballon d'Or. Ahead of the ceremony to decide the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin, here is everything you need to know.

Nominees and favourites

Who has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin?

28 female footballers have been given the nod for the award this time around. They are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Player Nation Club 1 Aitana Bonmati Spain Barcelona 2 Barbra Banda Zambia Orlando Pride 3 Tarciane Brazil Houston Dash 4 Lauren Hemp England Manchester City 5 Trinity Rodman United States Washington Spirit 6 Ada Hegerberg Norway Lyon 7 Manuela Giugliano Italy Roma 8 Mallory Swanson United States Chicago Red Stars 9 Glodis Viggosdottir Iceland Bayern Munich 10 Mariona Caldentey Spain Arsenal 11 Lauren James England Chelsea 12 Lea Schuller Germany Bayern Munich 13 Patricia Guijarro Spain Barcelona 14 Gabi Portilho Brazil Corinthians 15 Tabitha Chawinga Malawi Lyon 16 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway Barcelona 17 Lindsey Horan United States Lyon 18 Sjoeke Nusken Germany Chelsea 19 Yui Hasegawa Japan Manchester City 20 Lucy Bronze England Chelsea 21 Salma Paralluelo Spain Barcelona 22 Giulia Gwinn Germany Bayern Munich 23 Khadija Shaw Jamaica Manchester City 24 Grace Geyoro France Paris Saint-Germain 25 Alexia Putellas Spain Barcelona 26 Sophia Smith United States Portland Thorns 27 Ewa Pajor Poland Barcelona 28 Alyssa Naeher United States Chicago Red Stars

Aitana Bonmati is the holder of the award – and the favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are the favourites for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2024?

Though odds are harder to come by for the women's Ballon d'Or than the men's odds, Aitana Bonmati is the favourite for the Ballon d'Or Feminin. She is followed by Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) and Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon).

Though Barcelona are the queens of Europe in women's football, there is English interest through one of their other favourites. Mariona Caldentey is a favourite to finish highly in the vote – and she left Catalonia for Arsenal in the summer.

When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin ceremony will take place on October 28. The award will be handed out on the same night that the men's gong is given out, making it a joint evening.

Where is the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. The BDO Feminin

BDO Feminin explained

Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural BDO (Image credit: Getty)

What is the Ballon d’Or Feminin?

The Ballon d’Or Feminin is an award which recognises the player judged to have performed the best in world football over the past season. It is presented by football magazine France Football and was first awarded to Ada Hegerberg of Norway in 2018.

Former winners

Alexia Putellas was the first woman to win two Ballon d'Ors (Image credit: David Ramos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Unlike the male equivalent – which has a long list of illustrious winners – the BDO Feminin has only been going since 2018. Here are all the winners of the award thus far:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Yeer Player Nation Club 2018 Ada Hegerberg Norway Lyon 2019 Megan Rapinoe United States Reign FC 2020* Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 2021 Alexia Putellas Spain Barcelona 2022 Alexia Putellas Spain Barcelona 2023 Aitana Bonmati Spain Barcelona

*not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic

