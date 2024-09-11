Ballon d'Or Feminin: Nominees, favourites date, location, history and everything else you you need to know
The 2024 Ballon d'Or Feminin is just around the corner, as the best players in women's football gather for one night only
Anticipation is growing ahead of the Ballon d’Or Feminin 2024 ceremony in Paris. The best player in women’s football will be crowned in late October – and some of the biggest names in the game have been nominated for the award, which Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain won last year.
She will be in the running again, along with several players from England’s WSL, among them Lauren James, Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp. Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken and Mayra Ramirez have also been nominated, as have Manchester City’s Yui Hasegawa and Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey.
The trophy is exactly the same as the men's Ballon d'Or. Ahead of the ceremony to decide the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin, here is everything you need to know.
Nominees and favourites
Who has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin?
28 female footballers have been given the nod for the award this time around. They are as follows:
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Player
|Nation
|Club
|1
|Aitana Bonmati
|Spain
|Barcelona
|2
|Barbra Banda
|Zambia
|Orlando Pride
|3
|Tarciane
|Brazil
|Houston Dash
|4
|Lauren Hemp
|England
|Manchester City
|5
|Trinity Rodman
|United States
|Washington Spirit
|6
|Ada Hegerberg
|Norway
|Lyon
|7
|Manuela Giugliano
|Italy
|Roma
|8
|Mallory Swanson
|United States
|Chicago Red Stars
|9
|Glodis Viggosdottir
|Iceland
|Bayern Munich
|10
|Mariona Caldentey
|Spain
|Arsenal
|11
|Lauren James
|England
|Chelsea
|12
|Lea Schuller
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|13
|Patricia Guijarro
|Spain
|Barcelona
|14
|Gabi Portilho
|Brazil
|Corinthians
|15
|Tabitha Chawinga
|Malawi
|Lyon
|16
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Norway
|Barcelona
|17
|Lindsey Horan
|United States
|Lyon
|18
|Sjoeke Nusken
|Germany
|Chelsea
|19
|Yui Hasegawa
|Japan
|Manchester City
|20
|Lucy Bronze
|England
|Chelsea
|21
|Salma Paralluelo
|Spain
|Barcelona
|22
|Giulia Gwinn
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|23
|Khadija Shaw
|Jamaica
|Manchester City
|24
|Grace Geyoro
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|25
|Alexia Putellas
|Spain
|Barcelona
|26
|Sophia Smith
|United States
|Portland Thorns
|27
|Ewa Pajor
|Poland
|Barcelona
|28
|Alyssa Naeher
|United States
|Chicago Red Stars
Who are the favourites for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2024?
Though odds are harder to come by for the women's Ballon d'Or than the men's odds, Aitana Bonmati is the favourite for the Ballon d'Or Feminin. She is followed by Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) and Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon).
Though Barcelona are the queens of Europe in women's football, there is English interest through one of their other favourites. Mariona Caldentey is a favourite to finish highly in the vote – and she left Catalonia for Arsenal in the summer.
Date and location
When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin ceremony will take place on October 28. The award will be handed out on the same night that the men's gong is given out, making it a joint evening.
Where is the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. The BDO Feminin
BDO Feminin explained
What is the Ballon d’Or Feminin?
The Ballon d’Or Feminin is an award which recognises the player judged to have performed the best in world football over the past season. It is presented by football magazine France Football and was first awarded to Ada Hegerberg of Norway in 2018.
Former winners
Unlike the male equivalent – which has a long list of illustrious winners – the BDO Feminin has only been going since 2018. Here are all the winners of the award thus far:
|Yeer
|Player
|Nation
|Club
|2018
|Ada Hegerberg
|Norway
|Lyon
|2019
|Megan Rapinoe
|United States
|Reign FC
|2020*
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|2021
|Alexia Putellas
|Spain
|Barcelona
|2022
|Alexia Putellas
|Spain
|Barcelona
|2023
|Aitana Bonmati
|Spain
|Barcelona
*not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic
