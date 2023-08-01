Barnsley season preview 2023/24: How the Tykes will overcome heartbreak from last term

The Barnsley season preview 2023/24 is both optimistic and pessimistic at the same time.

Losing manager Michael Duff and captain Mads Andersen means it’s a question of minimising further disruption for Barnsley in League One, because the Tykes’ strength last season was understanding between units right through the team.

If they can maintain that synergy, another promotion push should be in store. They'll first have to get over missing out on promotion to the Championship by conceding in the 123rd minute against Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final last season, though.

Barnsley season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Carlo de van Watering (@RedsReport_)

Last season was a very memorable one. The appointment of Michael Duff, combined with some welcomed board changes, resulted in a style of football that was excellent to watch, got us to Wembley and brought the club and fans closer together.

The big talking point is that terrific season resulting in Swansea paying the release fee to take Duff to Wales. This season will be different because we’ll have yet another manager. The last head coach to be in charge for two full campaigns at Barnsley was Simon Davey, and he left in 2009.

I won’t be happy unless we continue with the style that brought us success under Daniel Stendel, Valerien Ismael and Duff. The young age of our team suits the high-pressing game.

Look out for Fabio Jalo, who’s done incredibly well for the under-18s. His recent call-up for Portugal’s youth team is a sign that we could well have a gifted player on our hands.

Luca Connell will be a key player for Barnsley this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our key player will be Luca Connell, our midfield dynamo. He possesses every quality to play in a higher league.

Our most underrated player is Liam Kitching, because he’s often been in the shadow of fellow central defender Mads Andersen, who’s gone to Luton.

The pantomime villain will be our own James Norwood, master of the dark arts. He knows how to grind down the opposition, physically or verbally.

The thing my club really gets right is the bond between the community and the club. Ending the HEX shirt sponsor fiasco was a fantastic move, restoring faith. [Barnsley swiftly dropped the cryptocurrency company following fan protests in light of tweets promoting homophobia and conspiracy theories.]

Former EFL stalwart Neill Collins has become the new Barnsley manager, after five years in charge of Tampa Bay Rowdies (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one change I’d make would be to seat the away supporters in the far top corner and not next to the tunnel!

The active player I’d love to have back is Carlton Morris. I never blamed him for moving on – he played under a couple of clueless bosses but gave his blood, sweat and tears for the club. He’s since shown us all what a quality player he is by helping Luton to reach the promised land.

We’ll finish in the top 10. Under Duff, I would have said in the top three.

