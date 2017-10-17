Bayern Munich release their 2017 advent calendar... with Carlo Ancelotti still on it
Oh dear. Bayern have released a Christmas advent calendar with their former manager chowing down on some turkey at No.19
Ancelotti, who was sacked as Bayern Munich's head coach the day after their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month, has left the manufacturers of the Bundesliga club's official advent calendars red-faced.
The 58-year-old Italian can be seen tucking into a turkey with David Alaba on a picnic table, very much front and centre of the cosy Christmas scene.
Bayern are rectifying the problem by releasing stickers to replace him with Jupp Heynckes, who began his fourth spell by masterminding a 5-0 victory over Freiburg on Saturday.
Remember, folks: an Ancelotti isn't just for Christmas. Poor Carlo.
See also...
Ex-Premier League man Matt Derbyshire misses ridiculous open goal for Cypriot club Omonia
Fortuna Dusseldorf's Raphael Wolf admits to saving shot with penis in 2. Bundesliga match
Guingamp's Jimmy Briand tries to score off-balance, with hilarious results
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.