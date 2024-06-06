Best Euros underdogs

By
published

From shock winners to surprise semi-finalists and more, a look at the best underdogs in European Championship history...

Greece players celebrate their Euro 2004 final win over Portugal.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone loves an underdog and the European Championship has had its fair share of surprises over the years.

Even though the Euros is often considered the most difficult international tournament to win after the World Cup, some less fancied sides have come through to take the trophy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.