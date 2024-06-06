Best Euros underdogs

Everyone loves an underdog and the European Championship has had its fair share of surprises over the years.

Even though the Euros is often considered the most difficult international tournament to win after the World Cup, some less fancied sides have come through to take the trophy.

Others have surpassed expectations by making it through to the final, to the last four, to the knockout stages, or even just by qualifying in the first place,

Here is a look at some of the best underdogs in the history of the European Championship...

33. Latvia (Euro 2004)

Latvia players celebrate a goal by Maris Verpakovskis against Czech Republic at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Latvia beat Turkey over two legs in a play-off to qualify for Euro 2004 and seal a first-ever major tournament appearance for the tiny Baltic nation.

Drawn in a hugely difficult group at Euro 2004, Latvia lost to the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, but drew 0-0 with Germany to deny the 2002 World Cup finalists a place in the knockout stages.

32. North Macedonia (Euro 2020)

Goran Pandev celebrates after scoring for North Macedonia against Austria at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

North Macedonia lost all three of their games at Euro 2020, but just being at the tournament was a huge success for the tiny Balkan nation.

Defeats to Austria, Ukraine and the Netherlands saw North Macedonia finish bottom of Group C. Two years later, the Balkan Lynx stunned Italy by beating the Azzurri in a World Cup play-off, before losing out to Portugal for a place at Qatar 2022.

31. Albania (Euro 2016)

Albania players celebrate their goal against Romania at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albania qualified for Euro 2016 after finishing second behind Portugal and above Denmark in their sector.

Making their debut appearance at the European Championship, the Red and Blacks beat Romania, but lost to France and Switzerland and missed out on advancing to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides only on goal difference.

30. Finland (Euro 2020)

Finland players celebrate their goal against Denmark at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in the European Championship for the first time in their history, Finland came close to advancing to the knockout stages at Euro 2020.

The Finns beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening match, but missed out on a place in the last 16 on goal difference following defeats to Russia and Belgium in their next two games.

29. Scotland (Euro 96)

Scotland players look dejected after elimination in the group stages of Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland had never made it to the knockout stages of a major tournament – but Craig Brown's side came within a whisker of the quarter-finals at Euro 96.

After a draw with the Netherlands and defeat to hosts England – as Gary MacAllister missed the chance to level at 1-1 when his penalty was saved by David Seaman – at Wembley, the Scots beat Switzerland in their final game and were edged out on goals scored following a late Dutch strike in their 4-1 loss against the Three Lions.

28. Wales (Euro 2020)

Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James celebrate a goal for Wales against Turkey at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and the Dragons made the knockout stages again four years later, this time reaching the last 16.

The Welsh beat Turkey, drew with Switzerland and lost by a single goal to eventual winners Italy to finish second in Group A, but were well beaten by Denmark in a 4-0 defeat in the round of 16.

27. Austria (Euro 2020)

Austria players celebrate a goal against Ukraine at Euro 2020 in Bucharest in June 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria finished second in Group C behind the Netherlands at Euro 2020 following wins over North Macedonia and Ukraine in Bucharest.

In the last 16, the Austrians then took Italy to extra time following a goalless 90 minutes at Wembley, eventually losing out in a 2-1 defeat to the eventual winners.

26. Switzerland (Euro 2020)

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer and his team-mates celebrate their win on penalties over France at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland scraped into the knockout stages at Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams, having picked up just four points in their group.

But the Swiss held France to a 3-3 draw with an impressive performance in the last 16 and went on to beat the world champions on penalties as Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe's effort. In the quarter-finals, they lost in a shootout to Spain.

25. Poland (Euro 2016)

Poland players celebrate their Euro 2016 penalty shootout win over Switzerland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland played five matches at Euro 2016 and the only defeat for the White-Reds came in a penalty shootout to eventual champions Portugal in the last eight.

The Poles finished level on points with Germany in Group C and went on to beat Switzerland on penalties in the last 16, before losing in another shootout to the Portuguese in Marseille.

24. Croatia (Euro 96)

Aljosa Asanovic and Zvonimir Boban celebrate a goal for Croatia against Denmark at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the break-up of Yugoslavia, Croatia gained independence in 1991 and the small Balkan nation became a UEFA member in 1993.

Still outside the top 50 in the FIFA rankings upon qualification for Euro 96, the Croats reached the quarter-finals, losing narrowly to eventual winners Germany. Two years later, Croatia went on to make the World Cup semi-finals.

23. Belgium (Euro 1972)

Belgium versus West Germany at Euro 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium qualified for their first-ever European Championship in 1972 and were named as hosts for the four-team tournament after coming through the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to West Germany in the last four, but beat Hungary by the same scoreline to finish on a high in the third-place match in Liege.

22. Portugal (Euro 2016)

Portugal players celebrate with the trophy after their Euro 2016 final win over France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal were captained by multiple Ballon d'Or winner and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 and their squad contained a number of top players. But their Euro 2016 win was still somewhat unexpected.

After scraping through their group in third place, Portugal advanced to the final with wins over Croatia (in extra time), Poland (on penalties) and Wales. In the final, Ronaldo limped off injured, but Eder's extra-time goal against hosts France secured a first-ever major trophy for the Portuguese.

21. Czechoslovakia (Euro 1980)

Antonin Panenka scores a penalty in the shootout for Czechoslovakia against Italy at Euro 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czechoslovakia were surprise winners of the 1976 European Championship after beating world champions West Germany in a penalty shootout in the final.

And four years later, the Czechoslovakians impressed again, this time losing narrowly to West Germany in Group 1 and finishing second in the sector. In the third place play-off, the defending champions beat Italy 9-8 on penalties.

20. Ukraine (Euro 2020)

Ukraine players celebrate victory over Sweden at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ukraine snuck into the last 16 at Euro 2020 as the fourth best of the third-placed teams, having finished behind the Netherlands and Austria in Group C.

In the second round, Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time. The Blue and Yellow lost 4-0 to England in the last eight.

19. Republic of Ireland (Euro 88)

Republic of Ireland players celebrate a goal against the Soviet Union at Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland were one of the standout sides at Euro 88 and the Boys in Green were unfortunate not to make it through to the knockout stages.

After beating England 1-0 in their opener in Stuttgart, the Irish drew 1-1 with the Soviet Union and were eight minutes away from securing a draw against the Netherlands which would have sealed a place in the quarter-finals. Wim Klieft's late goal broke Irish hearts and the Dutch moved above Jack Charlton's side into second, before going on to win the tournament in Germany.

18. Slovakia (Euro 2016)

Slovakia players celebrate a goal against Russia at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovakia beat Russia and drew with England in Group B to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams at Euro 2016.

The Slovaks, playing their first European Championship as an independent nation, were well beaten by Germany in a 3-0 defeat to the world champions in the last 16.

17. Czech Republic (Euro 2004)

Czech Republic players celebrate with Milan Baros after his goal against Denmark at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czech Republic played some wonderful football at Euro 2004 and looked like dark horses for the title after topping Group C with wins over Latvia, the Netherlands and Germany.

The Czechs went on to beat Denmark 3-0 in the quarter-finals, but came unstuck against eventual winners Greece, losing narrowly in the last four to a golden goal in extra time in Porto.

16. Denmark (Euro 1984)

Denmark in action against Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing narrowly to hosts France in their opening game at Euro 84, Denmark thrashed Yugoslavia 5-0 and beat Belgium 3-2 to advance to the last four.

The Danes drew 1-1 with Spain in Lyon, but went on to lose 5-4 on penalties to exit the tournament at the semi-final stage. Nevertheless, it was an impressive showing from the Scandinavians and signalled the start of a special era for the Danish national team.

15. Russia (Euro 2008)

Russia players celebrate after beating the Netherlands on penalties at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russia's Euro 2008 campaign started and ended with heavy defeats to eventual champions Spain: 4-1 in the group stages and 3-0 in the semi-finals.

But the Russians enjoyed a good run overall, beating Greece and Sweden in Group D, before knocking out the Netherlands in a 3-1 win after extra time in the quarter-finals.

14. Yugoslavia (Euro 1968)

Yugoslavia's Ilija Petković and Italy's Giacinto Facchetti at Euro 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yugoslavia qualified for Euro 1968 thanks to an impressive 6-2 aggregate win over France in the quarter-finals.

In the four-team tournament in Italy, Yugoslavia went on to beat world champions England 1-0 in the semi-finals, before losing 2-0 to the hosts in a replay after the teams' first match had finished 1-1.

13. Northern Ireland (2016)

Northern Ireland players celebrate a goal against Ukraine at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2016 by impressively winning a group containing Romania, Hungary, Finland and Greece.

At the tournament in France, Michael O'Neill's side finished third in Group C behind Germany and Poland as a sole win over Ukraine was enough to seal a place in the last 16. In their first-ever European Championship, Northern Ireland then lost 1-0 to Wales in the second round.

12. Turkey (Euro 2008)

Turkey players celebrate after beating Croatia on penalties at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After defeat against Portugal in their opening game at Euro 2008, Turkey hit late goals to beat both Switzerland and the Czech Republic to join the Portuguese in the knockout stages.

Turkey then eliminated Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals after another dramatic late goal at the end of extra time, but lost 3-2 to Germany in the last four as Joachim Löw's side scored close to the end.

11. Soviet Union (Euro 88)

Soviet Union midfielder Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko competes for the ball with Italy's Fernando De Napoli at Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the strongest international teams of the 1960s, the Soviet Union were less of a force in the 1980s – but the USSR still enjoyed an excellent campaign at Euro 88.

The Soviets topped Group 2 after wins over England and the Netherlands, before beating Italy 2-0 in the last four. In the final, Valeriy Lobanovskyi's side went down 2-0 in a second meeting with the Dutch.

10. Republic of Ireland (Euro 2016)

Robbie Brady celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland against Italy at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie Brady's late goal gave the Republic of Ireland a 1-0 win over a much-changed Italy in their final group game at Euro 2016 and sealed a place in the last 16 for the Boys in Green.

Up against hosts France in the second round, Brady put the Irish in front from the penalty spot early in the game, but Antoine Griezmann scored twice to turn the match around and earn a place in the quarter-finals for Les Bleus.

9. Belgium (Euro 1980)

Belgium attack against West Germany in the final of Euro 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium were not one of the pre-tournament favourites at Euro 1980, but the Red Devils went on to reach the final in an impressive campaign in Italy.

After finishing top of a group including host Italy, England and Spain to advance to the final, the Belgians were beaten 2-1 by West Germany in a close contest in Rome.

8. Sweden (Euro 92)

Tomas Brolin celebrates after scoring for Sweden against England at Euro 92. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden were the host nation at Euro 92 and the Scandinavians made it to the semi-finals in an impressive showing on home soil.

After topping Group 1 with a draw versus France and wins over eventual champions Denmark and England, Sweden then lost 3-2 to Germany in the last four.

7. Denmark (Euro 2020)

Denmark players celebrate victory over Wales in Amsterdam at Euro 2020 in June 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark lost two of their group games at Euro 2020, but advanced to the knockout stages thanks to their superior goal difference to Finland and Russia.

The Danes took advantage of a favourable draw after that, beating Wales 4-0 and defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 before losing after extra time to England at Wembley in the semi-finals.

6. Iceland (Euro 2016)

Iceland players celebrate a goal against England in the round of 16 at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a population of around 335,000 in 2016, Iceland were easily the smallest nation at the European Championship that year, but the islanders made it all the way to the quarter-finals.

After finishing second behind Hungary and ahead of eventual champions Portugal with a win and two draws in Group F, Iceland produced a huge shock by beating England in the quarter-finals. In the last four, they were beaten 5-2 by hosts France.

5. Czech Republic (Euro 96)

Czech Republic players celebrate Karel Poborsky's goal against Portugal in the quarter-finals of Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czech Republic finished second behind Germany in Group C at Euro 96, advancing to the knockout stages at the expense of Italy, one of the pre-tournament favourites.

After beating the Azzurri 3-1 in the group, the Czechs went on to edge out Portugal in the quarter-finals and beat France on penalties in the last four. Dusan Uhrin's side lost the final to West Germany at Wembley as Oliver Bierhoff scored a golden goal in extra time.

4. Wales (Euro 2016)

Wales players and staff celebrate Hal Robson-Kanu's goal against Belgium at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup, Wales made it all the way to the semi-finals at Euro 2016.

Led by an impressive Gareth Bale, the Welsh topped Group B, edged out Northern Ireland in the last 16 and impressively beat Belgium in the quarter-finals. In that match, Hal Robson-Kanu produced a Cruyff turn before hitting the winner. Wales lost to eventual champions Portugal in the semi-finals.

3. Czechoslovakia (Euro 1976)

Antonin Panenka in action for Czechoslovakia against Italy at the European Championship in 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Germany arrived at the 1976 European Championship as big favourites, having won the tournament in 1972 and also the World Cup in 1974.

Something special was therefore needed to beat the Germans and Antonin Panenka produced it, chipping his penalty kick in the shootout to create a moment of history for Czechoslovakia and football in general, with his famous technique imitated by many greats of the game since.

2. Denmark (Euro 1992)

Denmark players celebrate after beating Germany in the final of Euro 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark did not qualify for Euro 1992 and only got to play in the tournament after Yugoslavia's late disqualification due to the Yugoslav Wars.

The Danes' best player, Michael Laudrup, opted to stay at home as he did not rate their chances. But against all odds, the Scandinavians sealed second spot in Group 1 after beating France, before knocking out the Netherlands on penalties and then claiming the title with a 2-0 win over defending world champions Germany in the final.

1. Greece (Euro 2004)

Greece players celebrate their Euro 2004 final win against Portugal in July 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greece came into Euro 2004 having appeared in just two major tournaments previously and the Blue and Whites did not made it beyond the group stages in either.

But all of that changed in Portugal as the Greeks advanced from Group A at the expense of Spain and went on to knock out France and the Czech Republic, before beating the hosts in the final to seal a historic win.