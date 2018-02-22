Billericay manager Glenn Tamplin threatens to sack himself if his team lose at the weekend

A 3-1 loss to Leiston last Saturday and Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Folkestone Invicta sandwiched a 3-1 Essex Cup win against Corinthian-Casuals on Monday.

However, after a week of two wins and one loss, Billericay's millionaire owner-manager is in a foul mood.

He's so disappointed with his players' recent performances that he's threatened to walk if his team lose to Wealdstone in Saturday's FA Trophy quarter-final. Which would be odd as his side are on course for promotion and have reached the final of the Essex Senior Cup and Isthmian League Cup.

"Truly sorry all at BTFC I’m embarrassed now with my players as I’m their manager," he tweeted on Thursday.

"Lose Saturday [against Wealdstone] when it really matters I will sack myself and actually considering it now depending on answers from players on something I’ve put to them be interesting if they do the right thing."

After Billericay's cup semi-final victory over Corinthian-Casuals was watched by 442 people - our favourite number - the 46-year-old aired his concerns about his club's attendances.

He told the Echo newspaper: "The attendances are worrying me.

"The long and the short of it is that if crowds stay the amount it was against Corinthian-Casuals, this club won’t survive."

See also...

In Other News...