Botswana's goal peppered, Boussifi makes it count & Pitroipa's dribbling problem

Jonathan Pitroipa is by far Burkina FasoÃ¢ÂÂs most famous attacking player, although in this tournament heÃ¢ÂÂs seemingly well aware of that, and has been trying to shoulder too much of the creative burden.

The Rennes player has spent much of the tournament trying to dribble past players, with mixed success. In the two matches heÃ¢ÂÂs played, against the Ivory Coast and Angola, heÃ¢ÂÂs completed 10 of the attempted 19 take-ons, with the success rate dropping the closer he gets to goal. HeÃ¢ÂÂs clearly a talented player and specialises at running with the ball, but he might be better off having more faith in his teammates in the final third.

You wonÃ¢ÂÂt find a more efficient striking performance than that of Ihab Boussifi in LibyaÃ¢ÂÂs 2-1 win over Senegal.

Boussifi only received the ball twice in the penalty box and only attempted two shots, but converted both chances to secure a famous victory, and confirm SenegalÃ¢ÂÂs early exit.

Like Abubakr al Abaidy, highlighted last week for his good display from full-back (http://fourfourtwo.com/blogs/africacupofnations2012/archive/2012/01/26/i...), Boussifi plays for Libyan club Nasr Ã¢ÂÂ if this is a fair reflection of the talent at the club based in Benina, it might be worth scouts checking out their other players.

GabonÃ¢ÂÂs thrilling late win over Morocco will go down as one of the best games of the tournament, and was also notable for some extraordinary tackling statistics Ã¢ÂÂ 80% were successful, with the vast majority occurring in the defending sideÃ¢ÂÂs half of the pitch.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs surprising that five goals were scored in a game where the defending sides were so precise with their tackling. MoroccoÃ¢ÂÂs left-back Badr El Kaddouri was the most prolific tackler, completing all seven of his attempted tackles Ã¢ÂÂ heÃ¢ÂÂs responsible for the line in the top-left of MoroccoÃ¢ÂÂs tacking screen.

Finally, BotswanaÃ¢ÂÂs terrible display against Guinea resulted in a 6-1 defeat, likely to be the largest win of the tournament. Even more shocking than the concession of six goals was the fact Botswana allowed Guinea an amazing 30 shots on goal Ã¢ÂÂ one every three minutes.

Defending is clearly a real problem for Botswana Ã¢ÂÂ they let Ghana have 19 attempts in the previous game. However, mere qualification for the first time in their history is a huge achievement for the side, and they should be able to use this experience to their benefit in future.

