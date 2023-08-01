Bournemouth season preview 2023/24: Why the Cherries are looking up the table

The Bournemouth season preview 2023/24 is one of mystery, but begins by reflecting on the last campaign.

“Bournemouth won’t be relegated,” American businessman Bill Foley said, ice in his veins, upon buying Bournemouth last December. “I guarantee it.”

Such faith was remarkably well-placed. Manager Scott Parker had fallen out with the club’s then-owner, Maxim Demin, over the state of his squad just three games in, with rookie replacement Gary O’Neil handed the keys.

Few gave the Cherries a sniff of survival yet safety was sealed with three games to spare, so perhaps Bournemouth’s aspirations for this season should be based on their own ambitions and not outside perceptions.

Losing Jefferson Lerma will be tough and Andoni Iraola is managing in the Premier League for the first time, but in the spirit of 2008-09’s ‘Minus 17’ side, the south-coasters are looking up the table – just the way Foley wants it. FourFourTwo previews Bournemouth's Premier League season.

Bournemouth season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

For a start, stop losing matches from two-goal leads. Bournemouth became the first Premier League team to do so in consecutive games (against Leeds and Tottenham last winter) and later did it again at Arsenal.

They must also fix easily the division’s worst defensive set-piece record. Shape-shifting styles and formations were still enough to keep heads above water, but in hiring Iraola, the Cherries want front-foot continuity. Billing and Solanke’s good chemistry proved vital last term, with attacking January arrivals Dango Ouattara and Hamed Traore needing time to settle.

Marcos Senesi and Illya Zabarnyi are solid centre-backs with an eye on the future, and 34-year-old Neto is excellent in goal for the time being. In the race to 40 points and beyond, the Cherries want to push on.

The coach: Andoni Iraola

(Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Bournemouth’s first ever foreign manager, Andoni Iraola is the top flight’s fourth Basque coach, following Messrs Emery, Arteta and Lopetegui. The former Athletic full-back prefers a 4-2-3-1 and his high press compares to Marcelo Bielsa’s – Leeds wanted him last term but Rayo Vallecano said no.

Key player: Phillip Billing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So few relegation candidates have a reliable threat from midfield, so Philip Billing’s goals may just set Bournemouth apart. The 6ft 4in Dane notched seven last season, running beyond Dominic Solanke. ‘Phil Bill’ can operate as a No.8 or No.10; a complete midfielder, then, who adds a real nuisance value.

The mood around Bournemouth

Anything could happen. After O’Neil surpassed all expectations with a team Parker publicly derided after a 9-0 loss to Liverpool, Bournemouth have hired a highly-rated coach whose Rayo side were four points off Europe and beat Barcelona and Real Madrid last term, two years after Iraola took them up. It’s either a Foley masterstroke or it’ll implode spectacularly. It’ll sure be fun

The one to watch

(Image credit: Kieran Cleeves)

After two years out, David Brooks’ March return after battling stage two Hodgkin lymphoma was one of the season’s most life-affirming moments. The 26-year-old Welsh international was a key player before illness and he oozes quality in tight midfield spaces.

Most likely to...

Provide a lovely away day, weather permitting. FFT recommends Alum Chine beach and Chez Fred chip shop.

Least likely to...

Bond with Luton fans. The Hatters are taking their one-time bedfellows at the foot of the Football League’s crown as having the Premier League’s smallest home – some niche beef. Following the 2016 Old Trafford bomb scare, Cherries fans sang to an empty ground, “Your ground’s too big for you,” before the authorities escorted them out. Expect similar ribbing at Kenilworth Road.

The fan's view: Kev Hastings

Last season was a mixed bag – great to stay up, but we didn’t turn up too often.

The big talking point is our new manager. I didn’t see O’Neil going, but Iraola has a good reputation with what looks a refreshing philosophy.

I won’t be happy unless we show more fight than we did at the tail end of last season, ending on four defeats.

Our key player will be Marcus Tavernier. He’s very creative, he scores key goals and he causes chaos when he’s on his game.

Fans think our owner is very ambitious, and so far a man of his word. He’s said that he plans to take Bournemouth places we haven’t been. That can only mean Europe...

The opposition player I’d love here is Jack Grealish – he has bundles of ability, with the added bonus of the next-level post-season party.

The active player I’d love to have back is Nathan Ake – a wonderful lad and quite simply the best player to ever wear the Cherries’ shirt.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Chris Mepham. The top flight is a step too far for him, really.

The pantomime villain will be Jefferson Lerma. Crystal Palace is a sideways step for the much-loved midfielder. Hopefully one of the many red cards will be against us.

The one change I’d make would be a new stadium. The owner has promised one once our infrastructure is in place. Fingers crossed.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Iraola has a good reputation. We’re hoping he’ll bring back an attacking style we haven’t seen since Eddie Howe.

If he left he should be replaced by a young coach and not one of the ‘keep us in the Prem’ old boys.

We’ll finish an optimistic 10th, with a few additions.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery