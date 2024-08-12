Brentford squad for 2024/25: Thomas Frank's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Brentford squad for 2024/25 is ready and raring to go for the new season

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the pre-season friendly between Brentford and VFL Wolfsburg at Gtech Community Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Brentford, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Brentford squad for the 2024/25 season will want more consistency than last term, after they could only manage a 16th-placed finish in the league. 

The Bees’ 2023/24 season was blighted by a ludicrous number of long-term injuries, so this time around the main objective will be to get the strongest possible team out on the pitch as often as possible. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Mark FlekkenGK
2Aaron HickeyDF
3Rico HenryDF
4Kim Ji-sooDF
5 Ethan PinnockDF
6Christian NorgaardMF
7Kevin SchadeFW
8Mathias JensenMF
9Igor ThiagoFW
10Josh DasilvaMF
11Yoane WissaFW
13Mathias JorgensenDF
15Frank OnyekaMF
16Ben MeeDF
17Ivan ToneyFW
19Bryan MbuemoFW
20Kristoffer AjerDF
22Nathan CollinsDF
23Keane Lewis-PotterMF
24Mikkel DamsgaardMF
25Myles Peart-HarrisMF
26Yunus Emre KonakMF
27Vitaly JaneltMF
30Mads RoerslevDF
31Hakon ValdimarssonGK
32Ryan TrevittMF
33Yehor YarmolyukMF
34Matthew CoxGK

