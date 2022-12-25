Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Monday 26 December, 12.30pm GMT

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur is on Amazon Prime in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham (opens in new tab) will resume their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day, as Antonio Conte's side seek to consolidate their position in the top four.

Brentford (opens in new tab) signed off before the World Cup break with a stunning victory over Manchester City (opens in new tab), with that win moving them into the top half of the table.

Spurs were inconsistent in the first part of the season and Conte will be keen to see his team make a statement of intent in the early kick-off on Monday.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Five Brentford players are sidelined with injury: Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey and Thomas Strakosha.

Tottenham will have to make do without Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies.

Form

Brentford moved up to 10th place in the table after that victory over Manchester City, which followed back-to-back draws with Wolves (opens in new tab) and Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab).

Tottenham have lost three of their last five Premier League encounters and sit fourth heading into this fixture.

Referee

The referee for Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur has not been appointed yet.

Stadium

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 17,250-seater Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Monday 26 December in the UK. The game is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.