Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson celebrates one of his two goals in the 5-0 win over Grimsby in the FA Cup in March 2023.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford and match preview, Saturday 1 April, 3pm BST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Two of the Premier League's model clubs go head-to-head on Saturday, as Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab) strive to keep their European aspirations alive.

The Seagulls are still in contention for a top-four finish this term: although they trail the Champions League spots by seven points, they have games in hand on all the teams around them.

Brentford are currently level on points with Brighton and remain in the mix for Europa League qualification.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Brighton will have to make do without Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Tariq Lamptey for the visit of Thomas Frank's side.

Brentford will head to the south coast without Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter and the suspended Shandon Baptiste. Mads Roerslev and Vitaly Janet are both expected to be fit.

Form

Brighton have taken seven points from the last nine available, boosting their hopes of a top-four finish under Roberto De Zerbi.

Brentford have lost just one of their last 15 top-flight fixtures, a run which stretches back to before World Cup 2022.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford.

Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford will be played at the 31,800-capacity Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 April in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.